MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Gold prices have declined in the international market, and the impact has also been felt in Pakistan's local gold market, where a significant drop was recorded on Friday.

The decline has brought relief to families preparing for weddings, particularly those planning to buy gold jewellery for their daughters.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs4,900 on the last trading day of the week, bringing the new price to Rs411,636.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs4,201 to Rs352,911.

Meanwhile, in the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce dropped by $49 to $3,891.

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Halima, a resident of Swat, welcomed the decline in gold prices, saying her family is busy preparing for a wedding. She said the drop came as good news at a time when they were planning to buy gold jewellery.

According to her, buying gold jewellery for weddings is already a major financial burden for families. A reduction in prices provides some relief and makes it easier for them to consider purchasing jewellery.

Although the decline in gold prices has brought some relief to buyers, many are now watching the market closely, hoping for a further reduction in prices.