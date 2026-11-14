MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Bloomberg, citing a letter from the senators published on Friday, Ukrinform reports.

Democrats, who have gained at least eight seats in the Senate, have vowed to make the company's role in the war in Ukraine a key issue when the new Congress is seated in January.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said restrictions had reappeared on Starshield internet terminals used by frontline troops to deter Russian attacks. The development threatened a repeat of the situation last month when Ukraine reported similar limitations in its use of the system provided by SpaceX.

"Recent restrictions on those services – which have occurred as Russia continues to carry out strikes on Ukrainian civilians – disrupted critical air defense capabilities, endangered American personnel and raise serious questions about the control SpaceX has over critical communications capabilities," Senators Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Chris Coons of Delaware wrote in the letter to Musk.

Ukraine may return to nighttime lights-out measures due to new Russian drones – 'Flash'

They also stressed that "the United States cannot permit critical national security capabilities to be subject to opaque decision-making or unilateral disruption without government authorization and accountability."

According to the senators, the restrictions imposed in October and November also raise concerns about the vulnerability of systems on which the U.S. government relies.

Reuters notes that the lawmakers sought SpaceX's records ⁠since September 1, including all communications related to Starlink and Starshield in Ukraine as well as communications between Musk, SpaceX executives and the White House and Pentagon.

Shaheen and Coons gave Musk until November 30 to provide written confirmation that "all appropriate preservation measures have been implemented."

On November 12, Zelensky said that the Starshield system was experiencing significant disruptions over Ukrainian territory.

On November 13, the president said that speed restrictions on the Starshield system remained in place along the entire front line and in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories, making it more difficult to intercept Russian jet-powered drones.

Photo: AA