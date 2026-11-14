MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

"Debris has fallen in open areas at two locations in the Holosiivskyi district. No casualties have been reported so far. Emergency services are heading to the sites," he said.

Zelensky on Starshield restrictions: Some in US treat our territory as though it were not Ukrainian

As previously reported, Ukraine's air defense forces neutralized 81 of the 96 drones launched by Russian forces against Ukraine since the evening of November 13.

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