MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

"Today, Hlukhiv came under attack in the morning. The Russians directed a strike UAV at a private house. A woman and her nine-year-old grandson were injured," Hryhorov wrote.

He said the boy had sustained serious injuries. The child is in the intensive care unit, where doctors are doing everything necessary to treat him.

Widespread emergency power outage reported in Sumy region

In addition, a police officer who arrived at the scene to help people was injured in a follow-up strike.

All those injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

As previously reported, four people were injured in Russian attacks in the Sumy region over the past day, including three in the city of Shostka.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration