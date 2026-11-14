MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

"Warehouse facilities were damaged in a morning UAV attack in the Vyshhorod district. A fire broke out," the statement said.

Drone attack: Debris falls at two locations in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district

State Emergency Service units are working at the site. As of 09:45, no deaths or injuries had been reported.

As previously reported, Russian forces damaged ten DTEK energy facilities in the Kyiv region over the past week.