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Armenia has a very real chance of establishing lasting peace with Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said.

He made the remarks while commenting on his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Dublin.

"I had a meeting with the President of Azerbaijan and, you know, my conclusion from this meeting is that we currently have a very real and historic opportunity to establish firm, final, lasting and reliable peace. It would be unforgivable not to seize this opportunity," Pashinyan said.

It is worth recalling that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on November 12 on the sidelines of the ninth European Political Community Summit in Dublin.