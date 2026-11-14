MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)The global artificial intelligence investment theme is approaching an important test as investors prepare for Nvidia's quarterly results and Anthropic's expected initial public offering next week. The developments come after a volatile period for technology stocks, with Nvidia's leadership transition and concerns about AI infrastructure spending increasing scrutiny of the sector.

Nvidia is scheduled to report its fiscal third-quarter results on November 17. Analysts expect earnings to rise approximately 90% on revenue of around $109 billion, according to Reuters. The figures are market expectations rather than confirmed company results.

Nvidia Results Could Influence Semiconductor Sentiment

Nvidia remains one of the most important suppliers of processors used in AI data centres. Its quarterly revenue, profit margins and management outlook are closely monitored because they provide information about demand across a large part of the technology infrastructure industry.

The company is entering the reporting period under unusual circumstances following the resignation of co-founder Jensen Huang. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has taken over as interim chief executive while the board considers a permanent successor.

Investors will be looking for reassurance about operational continuity, product development and customer demand. Any changes in management guidance could influence expectations across semiconductor manufacturers, data centre operators and cloud computing providers.

Anthropic IPO Adds Another Test of AI Valuations

Anthropic's expected public market debut is another major development for the sector. Reuters reported that the company aims to raise as much as $64.4 billion at a valuation of up to $1.4 trillion.

Such a valuation would make the offering a major test of investor appetite for private AI companies entering public markets. The level of demand, pricing and subsequent trading performance could provide information about how investors value businesses developing advanced AI models.

A strong listing could reinforce confidence in the sector, while a weaker response may raise questions about the sustainability of valuations and the capital requirements of AI development.

Infrastructure Spending Faces Greater Scrutiny

The AI industry has attracted substantial investment in computing facilities, processors, power infrastructure and networking equipment. However, investors are increasingly asking whether the revenue generated by AI products can justify the scale of spending.

The financial performance of major technology companies is therefore becoming an important measure of the industry's progress. Revenue growth alone may not be sufficient if companies also face rising infrastructure costs, higher borrowing expenses or slower returns on investment.

Regulatory developments are another factor. Data centre construction and energy consumption have attracted greater attention from policymakers and local authorities.

A Week That Could Shape Technology Market Sentiment

Nvidia's results and Anthropic's listing could influence the direction of technology stocks and the broader AI investment theme. Their significance extends beyond individual companies because they offer two different ways to evaluate the sector: established infrastructure demand and investor appetite for emerging AI businesses.

For the market, the central question is whether AI growth can continue translating into sustainable commercial returns. The coming week may provide further evidence about how investors are answering that question.