The president made the remarks while presenting the 2027 Budget in Parliament on November 12.

He blamed the termination of the partnership on former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who reportedly decided to end the arrangement over a personal dispute.

Emirates' management agreement with the carrier concluded in March 2008, after a decade-long partnership. The Sri Lankan government subsequently took over the airline's management.

Emirates entered the carrier, then known as Air Lanka, in 1998, acquiring a stake and management control. The airline was rebranded as SriLankan Airlines in 1999.

The Colombo-based flag carrier has remained a heavy financial burden on the state since the partnership ended.

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