MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) MEGA, the organization behind Ethereum layer-2 network MegaETH, has reportedly cut its workforce by 20% as it completes a restructuring and pivots toward artificial intelligence product development. The move affects teams that supported the blockchain, wallet, ecosystem services, and communications, according to a statement from MegaETH co-founder Shuyao Kong.

While Kong did not provide headcount numbers or the timing of the departures, she emphasized that MEGA's founders, early employees, and core engineering personnel remain committed to the company. The layoffs come alongside MEGA's stated investment into AI-related services built on the MegaETH network, including a planned public inference market.

MEGA behind MegaETH reduced staff by 20% after reorganizing teams, affecting blockchain, wallet, ecosystem support, and communications roles. MEGA did not disclose how many employees left or when the layoffs occurred. MEGA has committed $30 million to AI-focused initiatives on the MegaETH network, though Kong did not directly tie the cuts to that strategy. MegaETH's proposed inference market is designed to help users access competing AI service providers while addressing concerns around model accuracy and data handling. Kong said MEGA plans to launch a public inference market in December.

Key takeawaysRestructuring leads to 20% workforce reduction

On Friday, Kong said MEGA reorganized its internal teams, which led to departures across several functions. In her remarks, she linked the job reductions to a broader effort to“bring together new capabilities” and restructure how the organization operates.

“We've brought together new capabilities and reorganized our teams, a process that has resulted in the 20% reduction in our staff,” Kong said, adding that the affected workers were part of the group that“helped build MEGA from its earliest days.”

Notably, she did not specify the number of employees affected or indicate when the layoffs took place. The statement also stresses continuity: MEGA's founders, early employees, and core engineering team remain committed to the organization.

AI shift on MegaETH, with $30 million committed

The workforce reduction is occurring as MEGA shifts its product focus toward building on the MegaETH network, including artificial intelligence services. Kong did not explicitly connect the layoffs to the AI push, but the company has previously committed $30 million toward the initiative.

For investors and builders, the practical implication is that MegaETH's roadmap may increasingly reflect application-layer experimentation rather than only infrastructure iteration. The inference market described in MEGA's materials suggests the organization intends to make AI service access and marketplace dynamics a core part of what users experience on its network.

Inference market aims to verify competing providers

In a whitepaper authored by MegaETH co-founders Yilong Li and Lei Yang, the team outlined a proposed inference market. The concept centers on giving users access to competing AI service providers through a marketplace mechanism.

The whitepaper's stated goal is to address two persistent questions in AI service consumption: whether providers actually deliver the advertised models, and how providers handle customer data. While the excerpt does not detail the precise technical or contractual implementation, the underlying framing is clear-MEGA wants to reduce uncertainty around both model fidelity and privacy/security behavior.

That matters in a landscape where users frequently face opacity about model provenance and data usage. If MEGA's inference market can credibly create incentives or verification paths for providers, it could give applications a more dependable way to source AI capabilities-at least within the MegaETH ecosystem.

Planned December launch and what to watch

Kong also said MEGA plans to launch a public inference market in December. That timeline places the project relatively close, meaning stakeholders should expect further clarification on rollout scope and operational readiness.

Earlier reporting from Cointelegraph noted MegaETH's mainnet progress, including performance figures during testing. While this new announcement focuses on inference-market functionality rather than throughput, it reinforces the broader theme: MEGA is moving from network milestones into application-layer use cases.

In the months ahead, readers should watch for: additional details on how MEGA intends to manage the marketplace's verification of advertised models, how it will handle user data expectations in practice, and whether the December launch will begin with limited access before broader onboarding.

For MEGA and MegaETH users, the next signal will be whether the inference market can convert its whitepaper promises into workable mechanics-particularly around trust, provider accountability, and privacy controls-while the organization continues to execute on its post-restructuring product plan.

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