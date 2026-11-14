Israeli Forces Detain Ten Palestinians in West Bank Raids
(MENAFN) The Israeli army detained at least 10 Palestinians and attacked several others in a wave of pre-dawn raids across the occupied West Bank on Saturday, as restrictions on Palestinian movement continued to tighten.
Among those arrested in the northern city of Nablus was a woman, local sources told a Turkish news agency. According to the sources, military vehicles stormed the Balata and Askar refugee camps east of the city and the Ein Beit al-Ma’ (Ein Camp) camp to the west. Troops also moved into the neighborhoods of Iskan Rujeib, Al-Masakin Al-Sha’biya, Balata al-Balad and Askar al-Balad.
Soldiers cleared a house in the city’s eastern area and converted it into a military barracks, the sources said, while carrying out field interrogations of several Palestinians. Several young men were hurt after troops beat them during raids on Balata refugee camp and the Balata al-Balad area.
Elsewhere in the north, Israeli forces searched multiple homes in the town of Tammun, south of Tubas, and imposed tighter restrictions at the Ein Shibli checkpoint in the northern Jordan Valley, disrupting residents’ movement. In Jenin province, troops raided homes in the village of Al-Mughayyir, east of the city, and moved into the Wadi Burqin area southwest of Jenin early Saturday, local sources said.
In the south, Israeli forces sealed a side road near the military gate at the entrance to Al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron, on Saturday morning, according to local sources.
In Jericho and the Jordan Valley province in the east, troops raided a venue on Friday evening that had been set up to welcome Mohammed Nasser al-Hindi, a Jerusalem detainee who was recently released. They dispersed those gathered and destroyed the venue’s contents, local sources said.
In the central West Bank, Israeli forces raided the town of Beitunia, west of Ramallah, and shut the entrance to the village of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of the city, barring people from entering or leaving, the sources said.
Troops also stormed a wedding reception at a hall in Al-Mughayyir on Friday evening and fired tear gas at about 150 guests, the official Palestinian news agency reported. The agency said soldiers detained four Palestinians inside the hall, including the groom, Hassan Abu Aliya, and assaulted them before releasing them several hours later.
Attacks by the Israeli army and Israeli occupiers on Palestinians and their property in the occupied West Bank have escalated since Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip began in October 2023. They have included killings, arrests, demolitions of homes and other structures, arson and the destruction of farmland, alongside settlement expansion and the displacement of residents.
Palestinians warn that these practices are paving the way for Israel’s formal annexation of the West Bank and undermining prospects for an independent Palestinian state in line with relevant UN resolutions.
Among those arrested in the northern city of Nablus was a woman, local sources told a Turkish news agency. According to the sources, military vehicles stormed the Balata and Askar refugee camps east of the city and the Ein Beit al-Ma’ (Ein Camp) camp to the west. Troops also moved into the neighborhoods of Iskan Rujeib, Al-Masakin Al-Sha’biya, Balata al-Balad and Askar al-Balad.
Soldiers cleared a house in the city’s eastern area and converted it into a military barracks, the sources said, while carrying out field interrogations of several Palestinians. Several young men were hurt after troops beat them during raids on Balata refugee camp and the Balata al-Balad area.
Elsewhere in the north, Israeli forces searched multiple homes in the town of Tammun, south of Tubas, and imposed tighter restrictions at the Ein Shibli checkpoint in the northern Jordan Valley, disrupting residents’ movement. In Jenin province, troops raided homes in the village of Al-Mughayyir, east of the city, and moved into the Wadi Burqin area southwest of Jenin early Saturday, local sources said.
In the south, Israeli forces sealed a side road near the military gate at the entrance to Al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron, on Saturday morning, according to local sources.
In Jericho and the Jordan Valley province in the east, troops raided a venue on Friday evening that had been set up to welcome Mohammed Nasser al-Hindi, a Jerusalem detainee who was recently released. They dispersed those gathered and destroyed the venue’s contents, local sources said.
In the central West Bank, Israeli forces raided the town of Beitunia, west of Ramallah, and shut the entrance to the village of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of the city, barring people from entering or leaving, the sources said.
Troops also stormed a wedding reception at a hall in Al-Mughayyir on Friday evening and fired tear gas at about 150 guests, the official Palestinian news agency reported. The agency said soldiers detained four Palestinians inside the hall, including the groom, Hassan Abu Aliya, and assaulted them before releasing them several hours later.
Attacks by the Israeli army and Israeli occupiers on Palestinians and their property in the occupied West Bank have escalated since Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip began in October 2023. They have included killings, arrests, demolitions of homes and other structures, arson and the destruction of farmland, alongside settlement expansion and the displacement of residents.
Palestinians warn that these practices are paving the way for Israel’s formal annexation of the West Bank and undermining prospects for an independent Palestinian state in line with relevant UN resolutions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment