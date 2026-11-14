First US-China Trade Council Meeting Targets Tariffs
(MENAFN) The United States and China convened the first meeting of their Trade Council by video link on Friday, with talks spanning tariffs, farm trade and a reciprocal tariff-cutting arrangement, Beijing announced Saturday.
The session was held under the bilateral economic and trade consultation mechanism, according to China’s Commerce Ministry.
The ministry said the two delegations engaged in “frank, in-depth, and constructive” discussions on carrying out agreements struck in earlier trade negotiations, guided by the consensus between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.
Agenda items included tariffs, agricultural trade, a reciprocal tariff reduction arrangement referred to as “30 billion for 30 billion,” and other matters of shared concern.
In a separate announcement on the US social media platform X, the Office of the United States Trade Representative said the Trump administration is creating a US-China board of trade to ease bilateral commerce in non-sensitive products. The effort is intended to benefit American farmers, ranchers, fishermen, small businesses, manufacturers and workers.
Washington stressed that substantial tariffs will stay in place to counter what it characterized as China’s unfair trading practices and to safeguard US economic interests. It added, however, that pursuing balanced trade in select sectors could bring greater stability to the relationship.
Beijing said both sides committed to keeping lines of communication open, resolving outstanding trade concerns, and broadening cooperation while narrowing their differences.
The meeting comes as the world’s two largest economies try to contain trade tensions while keeping economic engagement intact.
The session was held under the bilateral economic and trade consultation mechanism, according to China’s Commerce Ministry.
The ministry said the two delegations engaged in “frank, in-depth, and constructive” discussions on carrying out agreements struck in earlier trade negotiations, guided by the consensus between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.
Agenda items included tariffs, agricultural trade, a reciprocal tariff reduction arrangement referred to as “30 billion for 30 billion,” and other matters of shared concern.
In a separate announcement on the US social media platform X, the Office of the United States Trade Representative said the Trump administration is creating a US-China board of trade to ease bilateral commerce in non-sensitive products. The effort is intended to benefit American farmers, ranchers, fishermen, small businesses, manufacturers and workers.
Washington stressed that substantial tariffs will stay in place to counter what it characterized as China’s unfair trading practices and to safeguard US economic interests. It added, however, that pursuing balanced trade in select sectors could bring greater stability to the relationship.
Beijing said both sides committed to keeping lines of communication open, resolving outstanding trade concerns, and broadening cooperation while narrowing their differences.
The meeting comes as the world’s two largest economies try to contain trade tensions while keeping economic engagement intact.
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