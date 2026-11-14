Nasdaq Slides 0.91 Percent as Nvidia CEO Exit Rattles Tech
(MENAFN) U.S. stocks ended Friday split, as the fallout from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s resignation and elevated bond yields dragged on technology shares.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 50.46 points, or 0.1%, to finish at 52,347.55. The S&P 500 lost 0.4%, or 30.73 points, closing at 7,561.67. The Nasdaq Composite sank 0.91%, or 229.82 points, to 25,136.27.
The Volatility Index (VIX), often referred to as the market’s “fear index,” climbed 3.48% to 19.35.
Tech stocks stayed under pressure a day after Nvidia’s longtime chief executive stepped down amid personal conduct and national security scandals. Microsoft also faced global service disruptions.
Elevated U.S. Treasury yields further curbed risk appetite, with the benchmark 10-year yield hovering above 5.1% as traders priced in tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy.
Investors also weighed cooler October producer price inflation data and steady oil prices, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington no longer needs an agreement with Iran.
International benchmark Brent crude traded near $96.35 per barrel, while U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) hovered around $89.2 per barrel as of 2130GMT.
European markets
European equities closed mixed, with most major benchmarks in positive territory. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 inched up 0.02% to 664.14 points.
Britain’s FTSE 100 advanced 0.36% to 10,902.56, France’s CAC 40 gained 0.09% to 8,368.91, Italy’s FTSE MIB rose 0.10% to 51,858.51, and Spain’s IBEX 35 climbed 0.27% to 20,020.10.
Germany’s DAX 40 bucked the trend, slipping 0.08% to 26,749.95.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 50.46 points, or 0.1%, to finish at 52,347.55. The S&P 500 lost 0.4%, or 30.73 points, closing at 7,561.67. The Nasdaq Composite sank 0.91%, or 229.82 points, to 25,136.27.
The Volatility Index (VIX), often referred to as the market’s “fear index,” climbed 3.48% to 19.35.
Tech stocks stayed under pressure a day after Nvidia’s longtime chief executive stepped down amid personal conduct and national security scandals. Microsoft also faced global service disruptions.
Elevated U.S. Treasury yields further curbed risk appetite, with the benchmark 10-year yield hovering above 5.1% as traders priced in tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy.
Investors also weighed cooler October producer price inflation data and steady oil prices, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington no longer needs an agreement with Iran.
International benchmark Brent crude traded near $96.35 per barrel, while U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) hovered around $89.2 per barrel as of 2130GMT.
European markets
European equities closed mixed, with most major benchmarks in positive territory. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 inched up 0.02% to 664.14 points.
Britain’s FTSE 100 advanced 0.36% to 10,902.56, France’s CAC 40 gained 0.09% to 8,368.91, Italy’s FTSE MIB rose 0.10% to 51,858.51, and Spain’s IBEX 35 climbed 0.27% to 20,020.10.
Germany’s DAX 40 bucked the trend, slipping 0.08% to 26,749.95.
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