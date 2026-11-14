Trump to Meet Xi, Putin in Shenzhen Next Week
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump will sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in China next week for three-way talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, the White House announced Friday.
Assistant Press Secretary Olivia Wales told reporters on a call that nuclear arms will be on the agenda. “The President has made it clear that, among other topics, he will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world, whose proliferation President Trump believes is very dangerous,” Wales said.
Wales said Trump will first hold a bilateral meeting and working lunch with Xi on Thursday afternoon, then close his China visit with the trilateral session.
A senior U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Washington expects no deal to come out of the talks. “I would characterize this as the entry point, the first conversation, certainly at the leader level between these countries,” the official said.
The official said China’s nuclear stockpile is “growing by far the fastest in the world” and that it was time for Beijing to “step up to the adult table.” Trump plans to raise Iran in the trilateral meeting but not Ukraine, the official said, because China is not part of the separate U.S.-Russia track.
Trump’s Asia itinerary
Wales said Trump departs Washington on Monday for Manila, the Philippine capital, where he is scheduled to attend a Quad leaders’ meeting and the U.S.-Association of Southeast Asian Nations Special Summit. He will also sign a trade agreement with Thailand and attend a welcome ceremony hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
He then flies to Shenzhen on Wednesday for the APEC meetings, followed by the Thursday bilateral with Xi.
A second senior U.S. official called the Trump-Xi meeting “an implementation check-in, a stocktaking” of the trade agreement. The official added that no announcement on tariff changes is expected.
On rare earths, the official said Washington is “not getting them at the pace and at the level that we would like.” That, the official said, is why the Busan agreement was extended for two months instead of six, and Trump is expected to press Xi on the issue.
The official also addressed allegations involving U.S. chipmaker Nvidia, saying they “should not really have any bearing on the trip.” The official added: “We do not negotiate American export controls,” the official added.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will join Trump for parts of the China visit but will not take part in official meetings, according to U.S. officials.
Assistant Press Secretary Olivia Wales told reporters on a call that nuclear arms will be on the agenda. “The President has made it clear that, among other topics, he will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world, whose proliferation President Trump believes is very dangerous,” Wales said.
Wales said Trump will first hold a bilateral meeting and working lunch with Xi on Thursday afternoon, then close his China visit with the trilateral session.
A senior U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Washington expects no deal to come out of the talks. “I would characterize this as the entry point, the first conversation, certainly at the leader level between these countries,” the official said.
The official said China’s nuclear stockpile is “growing by far the fastest in the world” and that it was time for Beijing to “step up to the adult table.” Trump plans to raise Iran in the trilateral meeting but not Ukraine, the official said, because China is not part of the separate U.S.-Russia track.
Trump’s Asia itinerary
Wales said Trump departs Washington on Monday for Manila, the Philippine capital, where he is scheduled to attend a Quad leaders’ meeting and the U.S.-Association of Southeast Asian Nations Special Summit. He will also sign a trade agreement with Thailand and attend a welcome ceremony hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
He then flies to Shenzhen on Wednesday for the APEC meetings, followed by the Thursday bilateral with Xi.
A second senior U.S. official called the Trump-Xi meeting “an implementation check-in, a stocktaking” of the trade agreement. The official added that no announcement on tariff changes is expected.
On rare earths, the official said Washington is “not getting them at the pace and at the level that we would like.” That, the official said, is why the Busan agreement was extended for two months instead of six, and Trump is expected to press Xi on the issue.
The official also addressed allegations involving U.S. chipmaker Nvidia, saying they “should not really have any bearing on the trip.” The official added: “We do not negotiate American export controls,” the official added.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will join Trump for parts of the China visit but will not take part in official meetings, according to U.S. officials.
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