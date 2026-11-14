EU to Propose 22nd Russia Sanctions Package Soon
(MENAFN) The European Commission will soon put forward a 22nd package of sanctions against Russia, she announced, in remarks that also touched on the interests of both Ukraine and Europe. The move would add to a series of punitive measures targeting Moscow.
She added that the Commission will table a proposal before the next European Council meeting, aimed at closing Ukraine’s 2027 financing gap and addressing the country’s funding needs.
Martin welcomed genuine progress toward a ceasefire and lasting peace, but stressed that the onus remains on Russia, which must prove it is serious about ending the war.
The remarks pair pressure on Moscow with support for Kyiv’s funding needs.
She added that the Commission will table a proposal before the next European Council meeting, aimed at closing Ukraine’s 2027 financing gap and addressing the country’s funding needs.
Martin welcomed genuine progress toward a ceasefire and lasting peace, but stressed that the onus remains on Russia, which must prove it is serious about ending the war.
The remarks pair pressure on Moscow with support for Kyiv’s funding needs.
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