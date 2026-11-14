Two Tankers Hit Mines, Ablaze in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said Friday that two oil tankers struck naval mines and caught fire while trying to cross the southern Strait of Hormuz along an unauthorized route.
In a statement, the IRGC Navy’s public relations office said the vessels sought to slip through the waterway undetected, with their radar and positioning systems turned off. One was a supertanker, and the statement said flames from the burning ship lit up the strait’s southern shores.
The IRGC Navy cautioned shipowners and shipping companies against transiting the strategic waterway without coordinating with its maritime traffic control center.
The announcement followed reports of explosions in the southern Iranian port city of Jask, east of the strait. A state news agency, citing local sources, said no impacts had been reported in the city or elsewhere in Hormozgan province.
On Thursday, the same state news agency reported an “enemy” strike on the southern city of Sirik. The IRGC later claimed it destroyed a U.S. early-warning radar in Bahrain in retaliation for an attack on a telecommunications tower in Sirik.
U.S. Central Command said its forces intercepted two Iranian attack drones headed for Bahrain, reporting no injuries or damage.
The Strait of Hormuz links the Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and is a vital route for international oil shipments.
In a statement, the IRGC Navy’s public relations office said the vessels sought to slip through the waterway undetected, with their radar and positioning systems turned off. One was a supertanker, and the statement said flames from the burning ship lit up the strait’s southern shores.
The IRGC Navy cautioned shipowners and shipping companies against transiting the strategic waterway without coordinating with its maritime traffic control center.
The announcement followed reports of explosions in the southern Iranian port city of Jask, east of the strait. A state news agency, citing local sources, said no impacts had been reported in the city or elsewhere in Hormozgan province.
On Thursday, the same state news agency reported an “enemy” strike on the southern city of Sirik. The IRGC later claimed it destroyed a U.S. early-warning radar in Bahrain in retaliation for an attack on a telecommunications tower in Sirik.
U.S. Central Command said its forces intercepted two Iranian attack drones headed for Bahrain, reporting no injuries or damage.
The Strait of Hormuz links the Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and is a vital route for international oil shipments.
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