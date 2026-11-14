Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian, Detain Four Others in West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli forces shot and wounded one Palestinian and detained four others, including a groom, in raids across the occupied West Bank on Friday evening, according to local sources and an official Palestinian news agency.
In the town of Jaba, south of Jenin, soldiers broke into the home of Aysar Saleh Hamamreh, local sources said. They ransacked the property, damaged its solar panels and took belongings. The sources put the losses at about 200,000 shekels (62,000 dollars).
Troops then returned to the town and fired live rounds and tear gas. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said a 27-year-old Palestinian was hit by live fire and wounded.
In Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah, soldiers burst into a wedding hall and launched tear gas at roughly 150 guests, the official Palestinian news agency reported. Four Palestinians, among them groom Hassan Abu Alia, were seized inside the hall and beaten, the agency said. They were released several hours later.
Violence by the Israeli army and Israeli settlers against Palestinians and their property in the West Bank has escalated since Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip began in October 2023. It has included killings, arrests, home and structure demolitions, arson and the destruction of farmland, along with settlement expansion and the displacement of residents.
Palestinians warn that these practices pave the way for Israel’s formal annexation of the West Bank and undermine prospects for an independent Palestinian state under relevant UN resolutions.
In the town of Jaba, south of Jenin, soldiers broke into the home of Aysar Saleh Hamamreh, local sources said. They ransacked the property, damaged its solar panels and took belongings. The sources put the losses at about 200,000 shekels (62,000 dollars).
Troops then returned to the town and fired live rounds and tear gas. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said a 27-year-old Palestinian was hit by live fire and wounded.
In Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah, soldiers burst into a wedding hall and launched tear gas at roughly 150 guests, the official Palestinian news agency reported. Four Palestinians, among them groom Hassan Abu Alia, were seized inside the hall and beaten, the agency said. They were released several hours later.
Violence by the Israeli army and Israeli settlers against Palestinians and their property in the West Bank has escalated since Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip began in October 2023. It has included killings, arrests, home and structure demolitions, arson and the destruction of farmland, along with settlement expansion and the displacement of residents.
Palestinians warn that these practices pave the way for Israel’s formal annexation of the West Bank and undermine prospects for an independent Palestinian state under relevant UN resolutions.
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