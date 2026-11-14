Brazil Lawmaker Cites Microsoft Outage in Push for Digital Sovereignty
(MENAFN) Brazilian lawmaker Samia Bomfim used a global Microsoft outage on Friday to press for tighter national control over digital infrastructure, arguing the disruption showed the danger of leaning on major technology firms for essential public services.
“We cannot continue to be held hostage by Big Tech,” Bomfim wrote on X, pointing to her work in Congress on a proposed constitutional amendment on digital sovereignty.
She said public bodies and organizations across Brazil depend on a major U.S. software company’s services for critical operations, and cautioned that failures on foreign platforms could disrupt government functions and essential services.
Her measure, known as PEC da Soberania Digital, seeks to strengthen Brazil’s authority over strategic data and digital services. Bomfim introduced it on Oct. 29 to write digital sovereignty into the Constitution and shield critical infrastructure from foreign interference.
The text calls for transparency, auditing and human oversight of digital services, algorithms and artificial intelligence systems. It also proposes a regulatory body under public oversight and wider use of domestic and open-source technologies, according to PSOL.
The outage began Thursday and knocked out several services, including Outlook, Teams and Copilot, locking users and organizations in multiple countries out of some platforms. The company said Friday that recovery was progressing, though some users still faced interruptions and delays.
The incident has revived concerns about the exposure of public institutions and businesses when vital digital infrastructure rests on a single private provider. The proposal reflects wider unease over government reliance on foreign technology companies for communications, data storage and essential services.
“We cannot continue to be held hostage by Big Tech,” Bomfim wrote on X, pointing to her work in Congress on a proposed constitutional amendment on digital sovereignty.
She said public bodies and organizations across Brazil depend on a major U.S. software company’s services for critical operations, and cautioned that failures on foreign platforms could disrupt government functions and essential services.
Her measure, known as PEC da Soberania Digital, seeks to strengthen Brazil’s authority over strategic data and digital services. Bomfim introduced it on Oct. 29 to write digital sovereignty into the Constitution and shield critical infrastructure from foreign interference.
The text calls for transparency, auditing and human oversight of digital services, algorithms and artificial intelligence systems. It also proposes a regulatory body under public oversight and wider use of domestic and open-source technologies, according to PSOL.
The outage began Thursday and knocked out several services, including Outlook, Teams and Copilot, locking users and organizations in multiple countries out of some platforms. The company said Friday that recovery was progressing, though some users still faced interruptions and delays.
The incident has revived concerns about the exposure of public institutions and businesses when vital digital infrastructure rests on a single private provider. The proposal reflects wider unease over government reliance on foreign technology companies for communications, data storage and essential services.
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