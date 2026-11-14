Tanker Hits Cruise Ship in New Orleans; 32 Injured
(MENAFN) A tanker slammed into a docked cruise ship on the Mississippi River in New Orleans on Friday, leaving 32 passengers injured. All passengers have been accounted for, according to local media reports.
The Atlantic Asphalt tanker struck American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage at about 12:30 p.m. local time (1830 GMT) near the Port of New Orleans, the port said. The ship had docked roughly two hours earlier so passengers could disembark. About 129 passengers and an unspecified number of crew were aboard at the time, a local broadcaster reported.
New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno said every passenger had been accounted for, the broadcaster reported. Local health provider LCMC Health is treating 32 injured passengers, according to the same outlet.
“Our immediate priority is the safety of all passengers, crew members and first responders,” the port said in a statement. It added that the cause of the crash has not been confirmed.
The US Coast Guard shut the river to all vessel traffic between mile markers 93 and 96 while responders assessed the scene.
”We are throwing every asset we have to help rescue missing passengers,” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement.
President Donald Trump was briefed on the crash, a senior White House official said. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry flew to New Orleans to support the response, and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said he secured 85 hotel rooms for affected passengers.
The Atlantic Asphalt tanker struck American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage at about 12:30 p.m. local time (1830 GMT) near the Port of New Orleans, the port said. The ship had docked roughly two hours earlier so passengers could disembark. About 129 passengers and an unspecified number of crew were aboard at the time, a local broadcaster reported.
New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno said every passenger had been accounted for, the broadcaster reported. Local health provider LCMC Health is treating 32 injured passengers, according to the same outlet.
“Our immediate priority is the safety of all passengers, crew members and first responders,” the port said in a statement. It added that the cause of the crash has not been confirmed.
The US Coast Guard shut the river to all vessel traffic between mile markers 93 and 96 while responders assessed the scene.
”We are throwing every asset we have to help rescue missing passengers,” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement.
President Donald Trump was briefed on the crash, a senior White House official said. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry flew to New Orleans to support the response, and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said he secured 85 hotel rooms for affected passengers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment