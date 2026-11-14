Microsoft Outage Caused by Network Upgrade Flaw, Not Cyberattack
(MENAFN) Microsoft said Friday that a sweeping outage across its services stemmed from a technical fault and had nothing to do with cyber activity, artificial intelligence or AI agents. The company apologized to customers and partners as recovery work continued.
“This was a technical issue not related to cyber or AI / agents,” the company said in a statement.
The disruption was traced to a problem introduced during an earlier network capacity upgrade, which surfaced after a recent network change. Microsoft said the fault has been fixed and services show broad recovery and stability, but restoration is still under way for remaining customers and regions.
“We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners,” Microsoft said.
“We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously.”
Because of the scale of demand, the company brought services back gradually, checking stability at each stage.
“While this took longer, it helped ensure a stable restoration,” it said.
Microsoft pledged to publish a full post-incident report once its investigation is complete.
The outage began Thursday with Exchange Online, which powers business email through Outlook, and ran into Friday. It also knocked out features in other Microsoft 365 services that depend on Exchange Online, including Teams calendars, Copilot and SharePoint.
Businesses, schools and government agencies saw their communications disrupted, and some users still faced access problems and email delays as services recovered.
“This was a technical issue not related to cyber or AI / agents,” the company said in a statement.
The disruption was traced to a problem introduced during an earlier network capacity upgrade, which surfaced after a recent network change. Microsoft said the fault has been fixed and services show broad recovery and stability, but restoration is still under way for remaining customers and regions.
“We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners,” Microsoft said.
“We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously.”
Because of the scale of demand, the company brought services back gradually, checking stability at each stage.
“While this took longer, it helped ensure a stable restoration,” it said.
Microsoft pledged to publish a full post-incident report once its investigation is complete.
The outage began Thursday with Exchange Online, which powers business email through Outlook, and ran into Friday. It also knocked out features in other Microsoft 365 services that depend on Exchange Online, including Teams calendars, Copilot and SharePoint.
Businesses, schools and government agencies saw their communications disrupted, and some users still faced access problems and email delays as services recovered.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment