Japan’s Takaichi to Visit China for APEC Amid Taiwan Row
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will travel to Shenzhen for next week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, her first trip to China since ties soured over her remarks on Taiwan last year.
Her four-day tour of the Philippines and China begins Monday, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki told a news conference, according to a Japanese news agency.
In the Philippines, Takaichi is scheduled to attend a Japan-ASEAN summit on Tuesday. The country hosts this year’s 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit. Arrangements are also under way for leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the US to meet in Manila under the Quad framework, which would be the grouping’s first summit since September 2024.
She will then head to Shenzhen for the APEC summit on Nov. 18-19, where leaders are expected to take up regional economic issues including trade, energy resilience and artificial intelligence.
The rift dates to last year, when Takaichi said any Chinese military action against Taiwan, including a naval blockade, could constitute a “survival-threatening situation” allowing Japan to “exercise its right to collective self-defense.”
Beijing has since responded with several measures, among them travel advisories discouraging visits to Japan, restrictions on Japanese seafood imports and export curbs on rare earths used in high-tech manufacturing. China considers Taiwan part of its territory, while Taipei rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims.
Takaichi attended last year’s APEC summit in South Korea, where she met Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi urged Japan to abide by and fulfill “clear provisions on major issues” to ensure that the foundation of China-Japan relations was “neither damaged nor shaken.”
Her four-day tour of the Philippines and China begins Monday, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki told a news conference, according to a Japanese news agency.
In the Philippines, Takaichi is scheduled to attend a Japan-ASEAN summit on Tuesday. The country hosts this year’s 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit. Arrangements are also under way for leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the US to meet in Manila under the Quad framework, which would be the grouping’s first summit since September 2024.
She will then head to Shenzhen for the APEC summit on Nov. 18-19, where leaders are expected to take up regional economic issues including trade, energy resilience and artificial intelligence.
The rift dates to last year, when Takaichi said any Chinese military action against Taiwan, including a naval blockade, could constitute a “survival-threatening situation” allowing Japan to “exercise its right to collective self-defense.”
Beijing has since responded with several measures, among them travel advisories discouraging visits to Japan, restrictions on Japanese seafood imports and export curbs on rare earths used in high-tech manufacturing. China considers Taiwan part of its territory, while Taipei rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims.
Takaichi attended last year’s APEC summit in South Korea, where she met Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi urged Japan to abide by and fulfill “clear provisions on major issues” to ensure that the foundation of China-Japan relations was “neither damaged nor shaken.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment