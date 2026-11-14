Rep. Ro Khanna Vows to Abolish ICE, Eyes 2028 White House Bid
(MENAFN) US Rep. Ro Khanna on Friday called for sweeping changes to American domestic and foreign policy, including abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), ending military aid to Israel and keeping the United States out of foreign wars.
Speaking on the second day of the “What’s Next” conference in Denver, which gathered Democratic candidates and strategists, Khanna also vowed to keep pressing for accountability on behalf of survivors of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
“Thomas Massie and I are not giving up our fight for survivors, as we just secured 218 signatures on Epstein 2.0,” Khanna said.
The Democratic lawmaker urged his party to reject the influence of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and to halt US military assistance and weapons transfers to Israel.
“We will abolish ICE. It demands rejecting AIPAC, pulling out the genocide that Americans saw with their own eyes, and saying zero aid to Israel, zero weapons to Israel,” he said.
Weighing a 2028 run
Khanna also called on the next US president to take a firm line against military intervention abroad, arguing Washington should stay out of further conflicts.
“The next American president must stand firm and say no more foreign wars. None,” he said.
He later told reporters he is considering a presidential bid in 2028. Asked whether he would seek the Democratic nomination, Khanna said he was seriously weighing it.
“I’m certainly considering it... I’m going around the country seeing whether the message will resonate,” Khanna said.
Separately, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who also attended the conference and announced a bid for Senate majority leader, said he would not run for president in 2028.
“Yes, I’m no longer pursuing that. I believe that the size and scale of these majorities provides an opportunity for the Senate to answer the call of the American people,” he told reporters.
Speaking on the second day of the “What’s Next” conference in Denver, which gathered Democratic candidates and strategists, Khanna also vowed to keep pressing for accountability on behalf of survivors of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
“Thomas Massie and I are not giving up our fight for survivors, as we just secured 218 signatures on Epstein 2.0,” Khanna said.
The Democratic lawmaker urged his party to reject the influence of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and to halt US military assistance and weapons transfers to Israel.
“We will abolish ICE. It demands rejecting AIPAC, pulling out the genocide that Americans saw with their own eyes, and saying zero aid to Israel, zero weapons to Israel,” he said.
Weighing a 2028 run
Khanna also called on the next US president to take a firm line against military intervention abroad, arguing Washington should stay out of further conflicts.
“The next American president must stand firm and say no more foreign wars. None,” he said.
He later told reporters he is considering a presidential bid in 2028. Asked whether he would seek the Democratic nomination, Khanna said he was seriously weighing it.
“I’m certainly considering it... I’m going around the country seeing whether the message will resonate,” Khanna said.
Separately, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who also attended the conference and announced a bid for Senate majority leader, said he would not run for president in 2028.
“Yes, I’m no longer pursuing that. I believe that the size and scale of these majorities provides an opportunity for the Senate to answer the call of the American people,” he told reporters.
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