Mossad Chief in Washington for Iran War Talks, Report Says
(MENAFN) The director of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, Roman Gofman, held talks in Washington on Friday with senior Trump administration officials about the war with Iran, a US news website reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter.
Gofman met CIA Director John Ratcliffe and is expected to travel to Miami for talks with White House envoy Steve Witkoff, according to the report. Mossad, the CIA and the White House declined to comment.
The visit comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressing President Donald Trump to resume the war against Iran, the outlet said.
Trump said Thursday he could use military force against Iran “right now” if US allies or ships were threatened. Asked in an interview with a US news channel whether he would hesitate to use force, Trump replied: “No hesitation. We’re doing very well with it right now.”
“But the answer is, if I saw things going the other way, I would do that, and it’s possible I would do it right now,” he added.
The US and Israel launched the war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks on Israel and on targets in the Gulf region, where US military bases are located, and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy supplies.
A memorandum of understanding signed in June was meant to pave the way for a final peace agreement, but the process collapsed amid disagreements, including over navigation through the strait.
Gofman met CIA Director John Ratcliffe and is expected to travel to Miami for talks with White House envoy Steve Witkoff, according to the report. Mossad, the CIA and the White House declined to comment.
The visit comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressing President Donald Trump to resume the war against Iran, the outlet said.
Trump said Thursday he could use military force against Iran “right now” if US allies or ships were threatened. Asked in an interview with a US news channel whether he would hesitate to use force, Trump replied: “No hesitation. We’re doing very well with it right now.”
“But the answer is, if I saw things going the other way, I would do that, and it’s possible I would do it right now,” he added.
The US and Israel launched the war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks on Israel and on targets in the Gulf region, where US military bases are located, and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy supplies.
A memorandum of understanding signed in June was meant to pave the way for a final peace agreement, but the process collapsed amid disagreements, including over navigation through the strait.
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