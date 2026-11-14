Iraq Airstrike in Kirkuk Leaves 3 Suspected Militants Dead
(MENAFN) An Iraqi airstrike killed three suspected militants in Kirkuk province on Friday evening, according to the Security Media Office of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.
In a statement, the office said army aviation carried out the strike at 8 p.m. local time (1700 GMT) in the Altun Kupri area, acting on intelligence surveillance by the Military Intelligence Directorate. The operation took place within the area of responsibility of the 32nd Infantry Brigade of the 8th Mechanized Division.
Security forces also arrested a further suspect accused of transporting the three men, the statement said. Search operations in the area are continuing, and the office said more details would be released later.
Kirkuk remains a focus of Iraqi counterterrorism efforts. Iraq declared victory over ISIS (Daesh) in December 2017, but cells of the group still operate and carry out sporadic attacks in parts of northern, western and eastern Iraq.
In a statement, the office said army aviation carried out the strike at 8 p.m. local time (1700 GMT) in the Altun Kupri area, acting on intelligence surveillance by the Military Intelligence Directorate. The operation took place within the area of responsibility of the 32nd Infantry Brigade of the 8th Mechanized Division.
Security forces also arrested a further suspect accused of transporting the three men, the statement said. Search operations in the area are continuing, and the office said more details would be released later.
Kirkuk remains a focus of Iraqi counterterrorism efforts. Iraq declared victory over ISIS (Daesh) in December 2017, but cells of the group still operate and carry out sporadic attacks in parts of northern, western and eastern Iraq.
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