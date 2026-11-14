Russia’s Q3 GDP Grows 1 Percent as Expansion Slows
(MENAFN) Russia’s gross domestic product expanded 1% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026, official figures showed Friday, a slowdown from the previous quarter.
A provisional estimate from the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) put growth below the 1.3% recorded in the second quarter, which followed a 0.2% contraction in the first. The third-quarter reading matched the Central Bank of Russia’s 1% projection and beat the 0.6% estimate from the Russian Economic Development Ministry.
Domestic demand propped up the economy. Freight turnover rose 2.7%, manufacturing output climbed 2.5% and construction grew 2.0%, with retail trade and catering also posting gains.
Other sectors moved the opposite way. Agriculture shrank 3.9%, passenger turnover dropped 3.0%, mining and quarrying fell 2.7%, and wholesale trade slipped 0.7%.
For the first nine months of the year, the ministry estimated GDP growth at 0.8%, saying machinery and metallurgy led gains in manufacturing. It added that full-year 2026 growth could come in slightly above its official 0.6% forecast, and projected expansion of 1.4% in 2027 and 1.9% in 2028.
A provisional estimate from the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) put growth below the 1.3% recorded in the second quarter, which followed a 0.2% contraction in the first. The third-quarter reading matched the Central Bank of Russia’s 1% projection and beat the 0.6% estimate from the Russian Economic Development Ministry.
Domestic demand propped up the economy. Freight turnover rose 2.7%, manufacturing output climbed 2.5% and construction grew 2.0%, with retail trade and catering also posting gains.
Other sectors moved the opposite way. Agriculture shrank 3.9%, passenger turnover dropped 3.0%, mining and quarrying fell 2.7%, and wholesale trade slipped 0.7%.
For the first nine months of the year, the ministry estimated GDP growth at 0.8%, saying machinery and metallurgy led gains in manufacturing. It added that full-year 2026 growth could come in slightly above its official 0.6% forecast, and projected expansion of 1.4% in 2027 and 1.9% in 2028.
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