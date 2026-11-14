Deadly H5 Bird Flu Detected at Hong Kong’s Mai Po Reserve
(MENAFN) Hong Kong’s Mai Po Nature Reserve has tested positive for the highly pathogenic H5 avian influenza virus, authorities said Friday.
A spokesperson for the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) said a research team from the University of Hong Kong’s School of Public Health confirmed positive results in two samples collected Wednesday during routine surveillance, a Hong Kong English-language newspaper reported.
“The AFCD is closely monitoring the situation of the birds in the Mai Po nature reserve and has put up notices to remind visitors to pay attention to personal hygiene,” the spokesperson said.
Cleaning and disinfection at visitor facilities, including bird hides and a floating boardwalk, have been intensified, the spokesperson said. No chicken farms are located within 3 km (1.9 miles) of the sample collection site, he added.
Authorities have also stepped up bird flu surveillance, and local poultry farms and the wholesale market are under close watch. The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said it would monitor live poultry stalls for possible H5 virus risks.
A spokesperson for the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) said a research team from the University of Hong Kong’s School of Public Health confirmed positive results in two samples collected Wednesday during routine surveillance, a Hong Kong English-language newspaper reported.
“The AFCD is closely monitoring the situation of the birds in the Mai Po nature reserve and has put up notices to remind visitors to pay attention to personal hygiene,” the spokesperson said.
Cleaning and disinfection at visitor facilities, including bird hides and a floating boardwalk, have been intensified, the spokesperson said. No chicken farms are located within 3 km (1.9 miles) of the sample collection site, he added.
Authorities have also stepped up bird flu surveillance, and local poultry farms and the wholesale market are under close watch. The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said it would monitor live poultry stalls for possible H5 virus risks.
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