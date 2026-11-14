Sudan Army Surges Toward Al-Khuway, Downs Drone
(MENAFN) The Sudanese army pushed into several areas around Al-Khuway in West Kordofan state on Friday. The same day, it said it had destroyed a drone that entered Blue Nile state from Ethiopia.
Military sources told a news agency that army troops and allied forces took control of multiple areas near Al-Khuway on Friday morning after fighting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The sources said the army inflicted losses on the RSF and was still moving toward the city.
The army also released footage showing soldiers deployed near Al-Khuway, including in Suraif Ankoush. The RSF did not immediately comment.
If the army retakes Al-Khuway, it would be the first West Kordofan city to come under its control in the current offensive. The city sits between North Kordofan and West Kordofan and is a major economic and commercial hub, especially for livestock trading and gum arabic production. The RSF has held it since late May 2025, after battles in which control changed hands repeatedly.
Last Saturday, the army seized Ayal Bakhit, northwest of Al-Khuway, after clashes with the RSF, according to informed sources. Fighting has intensified across North, West and South Kordofan since Oct. 25.
Drone downed in Blue Nile
Separately, the army said its air defenses destroyed a strategic drone on Friday afternoon in the Dandro area of Blue Nile state. In a brief statement, it said:
“Our air defenses managed this afternoon to shoot down a hostile strategic drone in the Dandro area of Blue Nile state that had crossed the border from Ethiopia,”
The military did not name the drone’s operator or describe its mission. It reported downing another strategic drone that crossed into Blue Nile from Ethiopia on Nov. 3.
After attacks on power stations and other facilities in several Sudanese cities in October, the Sudanese government filed complaints against Ethiopia with the UN Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council. Khartoum accused Addis Ababa of targeting facilities and power stations in several states, saying the drones were launched from Ethiopian territory.
Sudanese authorities and rights groups have also accused the RSF of attacking civilian facilities during the war. The group says it works to “protect civilians.”
The army and the RSF have been at war since April 2023. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced about 13 million, according to UN estimates.
Military sources told a news agency that army troops and allied forces took control of multiple areas near Al-Khuway on Friday morning after fighting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The sources said the army inflicted losses on the RSF and was still moving toward the city.
The army also released footage showing soldiers deployed near Al-Khuway, including in Suraif Ankoush. The RSF did not immediately comment.
If the army retakes Al-Khuway, it would be the first West Kordofan city to come under its control in the current offensive. The city sits between North Kordofan and West Kordofan and is a major economic and commercial hub, especially for livestock trading and gum arabic production. The RSF has held it since late May 2025, after battles in which control changed hands repeatedly.
Last Saturday, the army seized Ayal Bakhit, northwest of Al-Khuway, after clashes with the RSF, according to informed sources. Fighting has intensified across North, West and South Kordofan since Oct. 25.
Drone downed in Blue Nile
Separately, the army said its air defenses destroyed a strategic drone on Friday afternoon in the Dandro area of Blue Nile state. In a brief statement, it said:
“Our air defenses managed this afternoon to shoot down a hostile strategic drone in the Dandro area of Blue Nile state that had crossed the border from Ethiopia,”
The military did not name the drone’s operator or describe its mission. It reported downing another strategic drone that crossed into Blue Nile from Ethiopia on Nov. 3.
After attacks on power stations and other facilities in several Sudanese cities in October, the Sudanese government filed complaints against Ethiopia with the UN Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council. Khartoum accused Addis Ababa of targeting facilities and power stations in several states, saying the drones were launched from Ethiopian territory.
Sudanese authorities and rights groups have also accused the RSF of attacking civilian facilities during the war. The group says it works to “protect civilians.”
The army and the RSF have been at war since April 2023. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced about 13 million, according to UN estimates.
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