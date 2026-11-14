720,796 BMWs Recalled, Park Outside Over Fire Risk
(MENAFN) U.S. safety regulators are urging owners of 720,796 BMW vehicles to park outdoors and away from buildings, citing an electrical defect that could spark a fire, according to recall documents.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the problem lies in a water pump electrical connector that can let water in and trigger a short circuit.
“Owners are advised to park their vehicles outside and away from structures until the recall remedy is completed,” the agency said in a Nov. 12 letter acknowledging BMW’s recall.
The new campaign supersedes a 2024 recall of the same vehicles. NHTSA said owners who already had repairs under that campaign will need the new remedy too.
In its filing, BMW said material degradation at the connector could allow moisture into the pump, raising the risk of overheating and, in rare cases, a fire.
The earlier fix involved installing a protective shield to divert fluid away from the connector, inspecting the connector and wiring, and replacing damaged parts where needed. But a January review found more cases of overheating or thermal overload in vehicles that had already been repaired. According to BMW’s account of its investigation, later testing found embrittlement and cracks in the connectors.
BMW decided to launch the new recall on Oct. 28 and filed its report with NHTSA on Nov. 4. As of that decision date, the company knew of roughly 10 U.S. incidents that were, or might be, linked to the defect. It said it had received no reports of related accidents or injuries.
The recall covers certain 2012–2016 3 Series, 5 Series and Z4 vehicles; 2012–2015 X1s; 2013–2017 X3s; 2015–2018 X4s; and 2016–2018 X5 xDrive40e models.
Certain 2014–2016 2 Series Coupes, 3 Series Sportswagons, 328xi Gran Turismos, 4 Series Coupes and Convertibles are also included, as are 2015–2016 2 Series Convertibles and 4 Series Gran Coupes.
The remedy is still being developed and will be free at authorized BMW centers.
NHTSA said owner notification letters are expected to go out in December. Vehicle identification numbers covered by recall 26V733 should become searchable on the agency’s website starting Dec. 25.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the problem lies in a water pump electrical connector that can let water in and trigger a short circuit.
“Owners are advised to park their vehicles outside and away from structures until the recall remedy is completed,” the agency said in a Nov. 12 letter acknowledging BMW’s recall.
The new campaign supersedes a 2024 recall of the same vehicles. NHTSA said owners who already had repairs under that campaign will need the new remedy too.
In its filing, BMW said material degradation at the connector could allow moisture into the pump, raising the risk of overheating and, in rare cases, a fire.
The earlier fix involved installing a protective shield to divert fluid away from the connector, inspecting the connector and wiring, and replacing damaged parts where needed. But a January review found more cases of overheating or thermal overload in vehicles that had already been repaired. According to BMW’s account of its investigation, later testing found embrittlement and cracks in the connectors.
BMW decided to launch the new recall on Oct. 28 and filed its report with NHTSA on Nov. 4. As of that decision date, the company knew of roughly 10 U.S. incidents that were, or might be, linked to the defect. It said it had received no reports of related accidents or injuries.
The recall covers certain 2012–2016 3 Series, 5 Series and Z4 vehicles; 2012–2015 X1s; 2013–2017 X3s; 2015–2018 X4s; and 2016–2018 X5 xDrive40e models.
Certain 2014–2016 2 Series Coupes, 3 Series Sportswagons, 328xi Gran Turismos, 4 Series Coupes and Convertibles are also included, as are 2015–2016 2 Series Convertibles and 4 Series Gran Coupes.
The remedy is still being developed and will be free at authorized BMW centers.
NHTSA said owner notification letters are expected to go out in December. Vehicle identification numbers covered by recall 26V733 should become searchable on the agency’s website starting Dec. 25.
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