U.S. Senators Demand SpaceX Restore Ukraine’s Starshield Now
(MENAFN) U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Thom Tillis on Friday urged the Trump administration and SpaceX to immediately restore Ukraine’s Starshield capabilities after reports of fresh restrictions on the military communications service. They warned the disruptions could endanger Ukrainian and American lives.
“It is outrageous that, just weeks after service was restored, Ukrainian officials are once again reporting restrictions on Starshield, crippling Ukraine’s ability to intercept Russian drones across the front line,” the senators wrote in a joint statement.
The statement followed remarks a day earlier by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said Ukraine had recorded major speed restrictions on Starshield operations along the front lines and in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine for “several days.”
The senators questioned how curbing Ukraine’s defensive capabilities could serve the Trump administration’s stated push to negotiate an end to the war.
“The Trump Administration and SpaceX must restore these capabilities immediately. Ukraine is negotiating in good faith to end this war. Russia has shown no such good faith,” they said.
They also urged Congress to investigate who ordered or approved the restrictions and to hold those responsible accountable.
“The Pentagon and SpaceX must preserve all records, turn over the contracts and communications that Congress needs to establish the facts and put safeguards in place so this never happens again,” they added.
Ukrainian authorities reported a similar slowdown of Starshield speeds last month that lasted more than a week. Zelenskyy said on Oct. 24 that speeds had been restored.
“It is outrageous that, just weeks after service was restored, Ukrainian officials are once again reporting restrictions on Starshield, crippling Ukraine’s ability to intercept Russian drones across the front line,” the senators wrote in a joint statement.
The statement followed remarks a day earlier by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said Ukraine had recorded major speed restrictions on Starshield operations along the front lines and in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine for “several days.”
The senators questioned how curbing Ukraine’s defensive capabilities could serve the Trump administration’s stated push to negotiate an end to the war.
“The Trump Administration and SpaceX must restore these capabilities immediately. Ukraine is negotiating in good faith to end this war. Russia has shown no such good faith,” they said.
They also urged Congress to investigate who ordered or approved the restrictions and to hold those responsible accountable.
“The Pentagon and SpaceX must preserve all records, turn over the contracts and communications that Congress needs to establish the facts and put safeguards in place so this never happens again,” they added.
Ukrainian authorities reported a similar slowdown of Starshield speeds last month that lasted more than a week. Zelenskyy said on Oct. 24 that speeds had been restored.
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