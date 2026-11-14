Poland Ditches Big Tech Reliance After Microsoft Outage
(MENAFN) Poland plans to expand open-source software across its public administration to cut reliance on global tech giants, Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski said Friday. The announcement followed a major Microsoft outage that disrupted businesses and government services worldwide.
The outage began Thursday and hit Microsoft’s Outlook email service, Teams messaging platform, Copilot artificial intelligence assistant and other Microsoft 365 applications. Disruptions were reported in 74 countries and territories.
Gawkowski said the incident exposed the dangers of leaning too heavily on a small number of technology providers.
“This is a clear illustration of the problems associated with digital dependence on global corporations,” he wrote on US social media platform X. “Diversifying suppliers and relying on open solutions helps reduce such risks,” he added.
The minister said Poland is preparing to introduce open-source alternatives in government institutions, including pilot projects with local authorities.
“We are working at the Ministry of Digital Affairs on implementing open-source solutions in public administration,” Gawkowski said, noting that the ministry held an Open Technologies Day on Thursday.
He said the government will soon launch a competition for pilot deployments of open-source software in local government units. Under the longer-term plan, centrally verified software solutions would be made available to public institutions nationwide.
Gawkowski did not say which Microsoft products could be replaced, how much the program would cost or when alternative systems would be widely available.
The initiative comes as European interest grows in open-source software and diversified digital infrastructure to reduce operational risks and strengthen technological independence.
The outage began Thursday and hit Microsoft’s Outlook email service, Teams messaging platform, Copilot artificial intelligence assistant and other Microsoft 365 applications. Disruptions were reported in 74 countries and territories.
Gawkowski said the incident exposed the dangers of leaning too heavily on a small number of technology providers.
“This is a clear illustration of the problems associated with digital dependence on global corporations,” he wrote on US social media platform X. “Diversifying suppliers and relying on open solutions helps reduce such risks,” he added.
The minister said Poland is preparing to introduce open-source alternatives in government institutions, including pilot projects with local authorities.
“We are working at the Ministry of Digital Affairs on implementing open-source solutions in public administration,” Gawkowski said, noting that the ministry held an Open Technologies Day on Thursday.
He said the government will soon launch a competition for pilot deployments of open-source software in local government units. Under the longer-term plan, centrally verified software solutions would be made available to public institutions nationwide.
Gawkowski did not say which Microsoft products could be replaced, how much the program would cost or when alternative systems would be widely available.
The initiative comes as European interest grows in open-source software and diversified digital infrastructure to reduce operational risks and strengthen technological independence.
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