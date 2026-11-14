UN Warns Attacks on Yemen Civilians Are Spreading
(MENAFN) UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq on Friday voiced alarm over mounting attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure across Yemen, warning that drones, missiles, airstrikes and shelling are striking areas once considered safe.
Haq told reporters that civilians, including children, are being killed and wounded in hospitals, markets and their own homes.
“This is a worrying trend, and it must not become the accepted reality of this war,” he said.
He stressed that all parties to the conflict must respect international law under all circumstances.
Haq also addressed the death of a UN colleague, saying UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has demanded the immediate return of the body of Mohammed Ibrahim al-Shami to his family. The UN learned two weeks ago that al-Shami had died in Houthi custody.
“He called on the Houthi de facto authorities to take urgent steps to establish the date, cause, and circumstances of his death, and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable,” Haq said, renewing the call for the immediate and unconditional release of all UN and humanitarian personnel held in detention.
Haq told reporters that civilians, including children, are being killed and wounded in hospitals, markets and their own homes.
“This is a worrying trend, and it must not become the accepted reality of this war,” he said.
He stressed that all parties to the conflict must respect international law under all circumstances.
Haq also addressed the death of a UN colleague, saying UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has demanded the immediate return of the body of Mohammed Ibrahim al-Shami to his family. The UN learned two weeks ago that al-Shami had died in Houthi custody.
“He called on the Houthi de facto authorities to take urgent steps to establish the date, cause, and circumstances of his death, and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable,” Haq said, renewing the call for the immediate and unconditional release of all UN and humanitarian personnel held in detention.
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