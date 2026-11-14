Softaken Introduces Local Email Backup for IMAP and Microsoft 365 Accounts
(MENAFN- Softaken Software) NEW DELHI, India — Nov 13, 2026 — Softaken Software has launched Softaken Cloud Backup, a Windows desktop application that saves email from IMAP providers and Microsoft 365 mailboxes straight to a local drive. It gives users their own copy of their mail without handing it to another cloud service.
The software connects to Gmail, Yahoo, Zoho, GoDaddy and other IMAP hosts, and it also handles Microsoft 365 accounts. Users pick the folders they want, choose where the files should go and press start. Messages can be saved as EML, EMLX, MSG, MBOX, PST, HTML, MHTML or PDF, so there are eight formats to match whatever the archive or migration needs. The full edition also lets users narrow things down by date, sender, subject or attachments.
Agencies and IT teams that look after many mailboxes can run several IMAP accounts in a single job or back up a group of Microsoft 365 mailboxes together. Administrators can go further and export mail across a whole Microsoft 365 organization, using a CSV list or automatic discovery. Everything runs on the user’s own computer, so the mail stays wherever the user decides to keep it.
“People tend to think about their mailbox only when something goes missing. We wanted them to have a plain local copy, in formats they already know, before that day comes,” said a Softaken Product Manager.
Softaken Cloud Backup is compatible with 64-bit Windows operating systems. A demo version is available for anyone who wants to try it first. It handles one mailbox and about 10 messages per folder. More details are at softaken.com/cloud-backup.
Media Contact
Company: Softaken Software
Website: softaken.com/cloud-backup
Email: ...
The software connects to Gmail, Yahoo, Zoho, GoDaddy and other IMAP hosts, and it also handles Microsoft 365 accounts. Users pick the folders they want, choose where the files should go and press start. Messages can be saved as EML, EMLX, MSG, MBOX, PST, HTML, MHTML or PDF, so there are eight formats to match whatever the archive or migration needs. The full edition also lets users narrow things down by date, sender, subject or attachments.
Agencies and IT teams that look after many mailboxes can run several IMAP accounts in a single job or back up a group of Microsoft 365 mailboxes together. Administrators can go further and export mail across a whole Microsoft 365 organization, using a CSV list or automatic discovery. Everything runs on the user’s own computer, so the mail stays wherever the user decides to keep it.
“People tend to think about their mailbox only when something goes missing. We wanted them to have a plain local copy, in formats they already know, before that day comes,” said a Softaken Product Manager.
Softaken Cloud Backup is compatible with 64-bit Windows operating systems. A demo version is available for anyone who wants to try it first. It handles one mailbox and about 10 messages per folder. More details are at softaken.com/cloud-backup.
Media Contact
Company: Softaken Software
Website: softaken.com/cloud-backup
Email: ...
Softaken Software
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