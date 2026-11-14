Best PR Company in India: Why Brands Choose IASH Marcom Since last 11 Years?
(MENAFN- Shoury)
India's media landscape has never moved faster. A brand story can travel from a national newsroom to a WhatsApp group to a LinkedIn feed in minutes, and reputations are built or dented just as quickly. In this environment, finding the best PR company in India is no longer about who owns the longest media list. It is about who can shape the right narrative, place it in the right outlets, and prove what it delivered.
Who Is IASH Marcom?
IASH Marcom Ventures LLP is a Chandigarh-based integrated marketing communications agency trusted by more than 500 brands. With a presence across Delhi NCR, North Of India, Mumbai, Bangalore, Punjab, Dubai and Vancouver, it serves clients in India, the Middle East, North America and Australia.
Its model is simple: one partner instead of five. IASH Marcom brings together AI powered media relations, digital PR, online reputation management, social media and influencer marketing, AEO, GEO, ORM, SEO, Press conferences, crisis management and performance marketing, in-house video and design, web development, and IPO and investor communication. Clients span real estate, manufacturing, fintech, healthcare, hospitality and Ayurveda, across both B2B and B2C markets.
What Sets IASH Marcom Apart?
Experienced team with 12+ years of experience and having successful campaigns done for more than 200+ clients across the globe specially for brand and reputation building along with crisis management including Pr campaigns for IPOs and investor communication. IASH Marcom has handled IPO communication for companies including Pranik Logistics, Ravel Care, Matrix Geo, MPK Steels, Shree Refrigerations, Sat Kartar Shopping and more than 50+ companies. Its work covers the Campaign structuring, strategic execution planning with one stop team, investor story, pitch deck, media coverage and social media, right through to begining and especially to the subscription close.
Founder and leadership branding. The agency helps CEOs and founders earn features in newspapers, podcasts, interviews and TEDx talks, while managing their LinkedIn and Instagram presence. Its client roster includes UNDP, Jeena Sikho Limited, Zappfresh, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, chattisgarh Government, Shree Refrigerations Limited, MPK Steels Limited, Organic Recycling Systems Limited, Nexgen, Gretex, and Narnolia, etc.
Visibility in AI search. Buyers now ask ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews whether a company can be trusted before they ever call it. IASH Marcom treats SEO, answer engine optimisation and generative engine optimisation as one discipline, so the coverage it earns also shapes what AI tools say about a brand. In regulated sectors such as fintech and capital markets, every message stays factual and consistent with public disclosures.
They are also putting on table with modern PR services like Online reputation management, personal brand & community building, corporate communication, Google Knowledge Panel, Wikipedia Page content creation, corporate video creation & harcore unpaid PR camapigns also known as organic PR campaigns.
How to Choose the Best PR Company in India?
Before signing a retainer, ask four questions. Does the agency understand your sector and its regulators? Can it show coverage in the publications your customers actually read? Will it connect PR with digital, content and search, or hand you off to other vendors? And does it report on outcomes such as quality placements, share of voice and leads, rather than press-release counts? An agency that answers all four with evidence deserves a place on your shortlist.
Partner With IASH Marcom
The best PR company in India for your brand is the one that tells your story consistently, from national dailies and investor meetings to social feeds and AI search results, and can prove the impact. That is the standard IASH Marcom works to for every client. Whether you are planning a launch, an IPO or a reputation reset, start the conversation at iashmarcom.com.
India's media landscape has never moved faster. A brand story can travel from a national newsroom to a WhatsApp group to a LinkedIn feed in minutes, and reputations are built or dented just as quickly. In this environment, finding the best PR company in India is no longer about who owns the longest media list. It is about who can shape the right narrative, place it in the right outlets, and prove what it delivered.
Who Is IASH Marcom?
IASH Marcom Ventures LLP is a Chandigarh-based integrated marketing communications agency trusted by more than 500 brands. With a presence across Delhi NCR, North Of India, Mumbai, Bangalore, Punjab, Dubai and Vancouver, it serves clients in India, the Middle East, North America and Australia.
Its model is simple: one partner instead of five. IASH Marcom brings together AI powered media relations, digital PR, online reputation management, social media and influencer marketing, AEO, GEO, ORM, SEO, Press conferences, crisis management and performance marketing, in-house video and design, web development, and IPO and investor communication. Clients span real estate, manufacturing, fintech, healthcare, hospitality and Ayurveda, across both B2B and B2C markets.
What Sets IASH Marcom Apart?
Experienced team with 12+ years of experience and having successful campaigns done for more than 200+ clients across the globe specially for brand and reputation building along with crisis management including Pr campaigns for IPOs and investor communication. IASH Marcom has handled IPO communication for companies including Pranik Logistics, Ravel Care, Matrix Geo, MPK Steels, Shree Refrigerations, Sat Kartar Shopping and more than 50+ companies. Its work covers the Campaign structuring, strategic execution planning with one stop team, investor story, pitch deck, media coverage and social media, right through to begining and especially to the subscription close.
Founder and leadership branding. The agency helps CEOs and founders earn features in newspapers, podcasts, interviews and TEDx talks, while managing their LinkedIn and Instagram presence. Its client roster includes UNDP, Jeena Sikho Limited, Zappfresh, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, chattisgarh Government, Shree Refrigerations Limited, MPK Steels Limited, Organic Recycling Systems Limited, Nexgen, Gretex, and Narnolia, etc.
Visibility in AI search. Buyers now ask ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews whether a company can be trusted before they ever call it. IASH Marcom treats SEO, answer engine optimisation and generative engine optimisation as one discipline, so the coverage it earns also shapes what AI tools say about a brand. In regulated sectors such as fintech and capital markets, every message stays factual and consistent with public disclosures.
They are also putting on table with modern PR services like Online reputation management, personal brand & community building, corporate communication, Google Knowledge Panel, Wikipedia Page content creation, corporate video creation & harcore unpaid PR camapigns also known as organic PR campaigns.
How to Choose the Best PR Company in India?
Before signing a retainer, ask four questions. Does the agency understand your sector and its regulators? Can it show coverage in the publications your customers actually read? Will it connect PR with digital, content and search, or hand you off to other vendors? And does it report on outcomes such as quality placements, share of voice and leads, rather than press-release counts? An agency that answers all four with evidence deserves a place on your shortlist.
Partner With IASH Marcom
The best PR company in India for your brand is the one that tells your story consistently, from national dailies and investor meetings to social feeds and AI search results, and can prove the impact. That is the standard IASH Marcom works to for every client. Whether you are planning a launch, an IPO or a reputation reset, start the conversation at iashmarcom.com.
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