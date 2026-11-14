TORRAS Launches Two New Iphone Duo Cases From Its Popular Ostand Series, Addressing Foldable Phone Users' Concerns About Difficult Stand Positioning And Scratches
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Make Media OutReach Newswire your preferred source on Google TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 November 2026 – TORRAS (楽創未来株式会社), a mobile accessory brand, has released two stand-equipped iPhone cases compatible with the foldable iPhone Duo. Both models are fitted with a spring-loaded 360° rotating stand.
■ Ostand Q3 Spin
This shockproof case features triple shock-resistant materials and the proprietary X-Shock structure. Its stand is engineered to withstand approximately 30,000 uses. Built with an 18N magnet, it supports fast wireless charging while the case remains installed. A dedicated 10H+ hardness tempered glass film is included in the package.
■ Ostand Q3 VegSkin
It adopts next-generation silicone leather“Organic Silicone Fabric” on the back and aircraft-grade aluminum alloy for the stand. A separate hinge cover protects the folding section. It is available in four color options including Amber Brown.
■ Ostand Q3 Spin
This shockproof case features triple shock-resistant materials and the proprietary X-Shock structure. Its stand is engineered to withstand approximately 30,000 uses. Built with an 18N magnet, it supports fast wireless charging while the case remains installed. A dedicated 10H+ hardness tempered glass film is included in the package.
■ Ostand Q3 VegSkin
It adopts next-generation silicone leather“Organic Silicone Fabric” on the back and aircraft-grade aluminum alloy for the stand. A separate hinge cover protects the folding section. It is available in four color options including Amber Brown.
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