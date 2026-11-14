UNLOCK UNBEATABLE SAVINGS WITH THE HONOR 11.11 SUPER SALE IN THE UAE
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Global AI device ecosystem company HONOR today announced its highly anticipated 11.11 Super Sale in the UAE, delivering incredible deals, tiered savings, and limited-time flash offers across its flagship and fan-favorite product lineups.
Tech enthusiasts across the Emirates can upgrade their mobile ecosystem with powerful savings through HONOR's Spend & Save offer, providing instant tier-based discounts up to AED 1,500.
Tiered Spend & Save Highlights
•Spend AED 1,000 – Instantly save AED 100!
•Spend AED 2,000 – Instantly save AED 200!
•Spend AED 3,000 – Instantly save AED 300!
•Spend AED 4,000 – Instantly save AED 400!
•Spend AED 5,000 – Instantly save AED 500 (Unlock up to AED 1,500 in maximum combined savings)!
Featured Product Series Included in the Sale
•HONOR Magic Series: Experience industry-leading innovation with the ultra-premium Magic V6 foldable and the AI-powered flagship Magic8 Pro. This also includes exclusive gifts, such as wearables and other accessories!
•HONOR N Series: Capture stunning portraits with the stylish and high-performance HONOR 600 Pro.
Limited-Time Flash Sales & Subscriber Perks
To ensure customers can secure high-demand items before stocks run out, HONOR is hosting exclusive Flash Sales, giving early shoppers the opportunity to reserve sought-after devices at unmatched price points.
Additionally, first-time shoppers who subscribe to the official HONOR store will receive an extra 5% off coupon at checkout, stackable with ongoing seasonal promotions.
Availability
The HONOR 11.11 Super Sale is available for a limited time via the official HONOR Online Store. Offers and flash deal availability are valid while supplies last.
Tech enthusiasts across the Emirates can upgrade their mobile ecosystem with powerful savings through HONOR's Spend & Save offer, providing instant tier-based discounts up to AED 1,500.
Tiered Spend & Save Highlights
•Spend AED 1,000 – Instantly save AED 100!
•Spend AED 2,000 – Instantly save AED 200!
•Spend AED 3,000 – Instantly save AED 300!
•Spend AED 4,000 – Instantly save AED 400!
•Spend AED 5,000 – Instantly save AED 500 (Unlock up to AED 1,500 in maximum combined savings)!
Featured Product Series Included in the Sale
•HONOR Magic Series: Experience industry-leading innovation with the ultra-premium Magic V6 foldable and the AI-powered flagship Magic8 Pro. This also includes exclusive gifts, such as wearables and other accessories!
•HONOR N Series: Capture stunning portraits with the stylish and high-performance HONOR 600 Pro.
Limited-Time Flash Sales & Subscriber Perks
To ensure customers can secure high-demand items before stocks run out, HONOR is hosting exclusive Flash Sales, giving early shoppers the opportunity to reserve sought-after devices at unmatched price points.
Additionally, first-time shoppers who subscribe to the official HONOR store will receive an extra 5% off coupon at checkout, stackable with ongoing seasonal promotions.
Availability
The HONOR 11.11 Super Sale is available for a limited time via the official HONOR Online Store. Offers and flash deal availability are valid while supplies last.
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