Instinctools Named Category Leader in IoT Development in 50Pros Quarterly Rankings
(MENAFN- Instinctools) 50Pros has ranked Instinctools among the top ten companies in five categories in its Q3 2026 results. The company placed first in IoT Development and received Category Leader status. Its other placements also put it among the top ten in Blockchain & Web3 Development, DevOps & Infrastructure, Digital Transformation Consultancy, and Ecommerce Development.
The company's positions across the five categories are:
IoT Development - #1 (Category Leader)
Blockchain & Web3 Development - #2
DevOps & Infrastructure - #3
Digital Transformation Consultancy - #3
Ecommerce Development - #7
50Pros is a US-based B2B agency marketplace covering more than 100 service categories across eight verticals, including development, marketing, design, IT, and business consulting. Companies go through a four-step vetting process before being listed, and each category is limited to 50 firms.
50Pros' ranking methodology considers client feedback, published projects, profile completeness, and years in business. A consistent body of client ratings carries more weight than a single high rating. Published projects contribute through descriptions of the challenge, solution, and results, with additional credit for clearly labeled numerical outcomes. This means rankings draw on both feedback from clients and the information companies provide about their project work. Directory positions cannot be purchased, and quarterly awards are based on organic ranking scores.
"We are pleased to see Instinctools recognized across these categories. Rankings that take client feedback and project work into account give us another way to assess whether we are on the right path. We value this feedback and will continue sharing our project experience and insights with the 50Pros community," said Alexey Spas, Co-founder and CEO of Instinctools.
The company's positions across the five categories are:
IoT Development - #1 (Category Leader)
Blockchain & Web3 Development - #2
DevOps & Infrastructure - #3
Digital Transformation Consultancy - #3
Ecommerce Development - #7
50Pros is a US-based B2B agency marketplace covering more than 100 service categories across eight verticals, including development, marketing, design, IT, and business consulting. Companies go through a four-step vetting process before being listed, and each category is limited to 50 firms.
50Pros' ranking methodology considers client feedback, published projects, profile completeness, and years in business. A consistent body of client ratings carries more weight than a single high rating. Published projects contribute through descriptions of the challenge, solution, and results, with additional credit for clearly labeled numerical outcomes. This means rankings draw on both feedback from clients and the information companies provide about their project work. Directory positions cannot be purchased, and quarterly awards are based on organic ranking scores.
"We are pleased to see Instinctools recognized across these categories. Rankings that take client feedback and project work into account give us another way to assess whether we are on the right path. We value this feedback and will continue sharing our project experience and insights with the 50Pros community," said Alexey Spas, Co-founder and CEO of Instinctools.
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