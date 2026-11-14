digna introduces agentic AI to make enterprise data easier to understand
(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) With digna Agentic, employees can question existing data quality measurements through familiar AI tools, while organisations retain control over deployment and gain new ways to check reports and analyse data.
Vienna — Vienna-based data quality company digna has made three new capabilities available to its customers, allowing employees to question monitored enterprise data through familiar AI agents without moving the platform outside their organisation’s infrastructure. The release introduces digna Agentic, digna Data Reconciliation and the digna Engine, combining conversational access to measured data with reporting checks and greater control over analysis.
“We built digna to check whether data could be trusted, but customers began using those same measurements to understand what was happening in their businesses,” said Marcin Chudeusz, CEO of digna. “That value extends beyond the data team. With digna Agentic, employees can ask questions using information the platform has already checked.”
From data alerts to business questions
Through the digna MCP Server, digna Agentic connects with ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and open-source AI models. Data specialists can ask whether quality issues occurred that day or whether a similar problem has appeared before. Rather than searching dashboards, they can follow an alert to the recorded value behind it.
Business teams can also examine measured volumes, totals and trends. For example, they may ask which products recorded the greatest sales growth over 14 days and compare the findings with store promotions, provided the necessary information is monitored.
Answers tied to evidence, not assumptions
Each response is grounded in a specific monitoring check, date and value. Teams can describe tables and columns in everyday business language so that questions need not rely on technical database terminology.
“When an agent cannot answer, it should be clear about what is missing instead of filling the gap with a plausible response,” said Danijel Kivaranovic, CTO of digna. “We connect answers to traceable measurements. If another check is needed, the system can indicate additional configuration where feasible.”
Checking reports across data systems
Alongside the conversational capability, digna Data Reconciliation compares figures in reports with the underlying systems and alerts teams when they differ. It can also support verification of complete data loads and regulated reporting.
The digna Engine lets customers choose where analysis runs and conduct checks across different databases within one environment. Together, these additions address distinct tasks, from investigating data quality to confirming the figures used in reports.
Deployment remains under customer control
digna operates on-premises, in a private cloud or within the customer's own public cloud account. digna’s team does not access customer data. Organisations choose which AI agent to use and remain responsible for assessing that service's data-handling requirements.
The approach is relevant to data-sensitive sectors including banking, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications and public administration. All three capabilities are available now to existing digna customers. Further details are provided at
About digna
Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, digna develops an AI-powered data quality and observability platform that helps organisations monitor data reliability, identify anomalies and understand changes in their data. Built around a sovereign deployment model, the platform operates within customers' own infrastructure or cloud accounts, allowing them to retain control over their data. Its capabilities include automated anomaly detection, data analytics, validation, timeliness monitoring, schema tracking, data reconciliation and agent-based access to monitored information. digna supports enterprise data environments including Teradata, Snowflake, Databricks, Oracle, SQL Server, PostgreSQL and BigQuery. The platform is designed for organisations in finance, healthcare, telecommunications and the public sector.
Vienna — Vienna-based data quality company digna has made three new capabilities available to its customers, allowing employees to question monitored enterprise data through familiar AI agents without moving the platform outside their organisation’s infrastructure. The release introduces digna Agentic, digna Data Reconciliation and the digna Engine, combining conversational access to measured data with reporting checks and greater control over analysis.
“We built digna to check whether data could be trusted, but customers began using those same measurements to understand what was happening in their businesses,” said Marcin Chudeusz, CEO of digna. “That value extends beyond the data team. With digna Agentic, employees can ask questions using information the platform has already checked.”
From data alerts to business questions
Through the digna MCP Server, digna Agentic connects with ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and open-source AI models. Data specialists can ask whether quality issues occurred that day or whether a similar problem has appeared before. Rather than searching dashboards, they can follow an alert to the recorded value behind it.
Business teams can also examine measured volumes, totals and trends. For example, they may ask which products recorded the greatest sales growth over 14 days and compare the findings with store promotions, provided the necessary information is monitored.
Answers tied to evidence, not assumptions
Each response is grounded in a specific monitoring check, date and value. Teams can describe tables and columns in everyday business language so that questions need not rely on technical database terminology.
“When an agent cannot answer, it should be clear about what is missing instead of filling the gap with a plausible response,” said Danijel Kivaranovic, CTO of digna. “We connect answers to traceable measurements. If another check is needed, the system can indicate additional configuration where feasible.”
Checking reports across data systems
Alongside the conversational capability, digna Data Reconciliation compares figures in reports with the underlying systems and alerts teams when they differ. It can also support verification of complete data loads and regulated reporting.
The digna Engine lets customers choose where analysis runs and conduct checks across different databases within one environment. Together, these additions address distinct tasks, from investigating data quality to confirming the figures used in reports.
Deployment remains under customer control
digna operates on-premises, in a private cloud or within the customer's own public cloud account. digna’s team does not access customer data. Organisations choose which AI agent to use and remain responsible for assessing that service's data-handling requirements.
The approach is relevant to data-sensitive sectors including banking, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications and public administration. All three capabilities are available now to existing digna customers. Further details are provided at
About digna
Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, digna develops an AI-powered data quality and observability platform that helps organisations monitor data reliability, identify anomalies and understand changes in their data. Built around a sovereign deployment model, the platform operates within customers' own infrastructure or cloud accounts, allowing them to retain control over their data. Its capabilities include automated anomaly detection, data analytics, validation, timeliness monitoring, schema tracking, data reconciliation and agent-based access to monitored information. digna supports enterprise data environments including Teradata, Snowflake, Databricks, Oracle, SQL Server, PostgreSQL and BigQuery. The platform is designed for organisations in finance, healthcare, telecommunications and the public sector.
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