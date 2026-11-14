Fridays for Future Rallies in German Cities Over Climate Debt
(MENAFN) Fridays for Future climate activists took to the streets in more than 70 cities across Germany on Friday, demanding that Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government honor its international climate finance pledges and speed up the phase-out of fossil fuels.
The protests, held under the slogan “Pay your climate debt,” also took aim at Merz’s absence from the COP31 summit in Antalya. Activists accused the government of delivering only partial funding for climate measures abroad while pouring money into new gas-fired power plants at home.
“It is highly shameful that Chancellor Friedrich Merz cannot even show up at the world climate conference,” said Paula Kanzleiter of Fridays for Future. “As a wealthy country, Germany is called upon to finally pay the urgently needed money to the states that are already suffering most from the climate crisis. Every euro flowing into fossil gas plants in Germany would be better spent in those countries.”
On climate finance, the group pointed out that Germany provided €4.7 billion ($5.2 billion) in 2025, short of the pledged €6 billion ($6.6 billion). Speakers stressed Germany’s historical responsibility as an industrialized nation.
Nele Evers of Fridays for Future said the climate crisis had become more tangible than ever this year. “In the summer, all of us in Germany felt the heat ourselves, and 16,000 people lost their lives. The Earth is currently heading toward 2.8 degrees of warming, and every additional ton of coal, oil and gas fuels this crisis further. That has to stop.”
The protests, held under the slogan “Pay your climate debt,” also took aim at Merz’s absence from the COP31 summit in Antalya. Activists accused the government of delivering only partial funding for climate measures abroad while pouring money into new gas-fired power plants at home.
“It is highly shameful that Chancellor Friedrich Merz cannot even show up at the world climate conference,” said Paula Kanzleiter of Fridays for Future. “As a wealthy country, Germany is called upon to finally pay the urgently needed money to the states that are already suffering most from the climate crisis. Every euro flowing into fossil gas plants in Germany would be better spent in those countries.”
On climate finance, the group pointed out that Germany provided €4.7 billion ($5.2 billion) in 2025, short of the pledged €6 billion ($6.6 billion). Speakers stressed Germany’s historical responsibility as an industrialized nation.
Nele Evers of Fridays for Future said the climate crisis had become more tangible than ever this year. “In the summer, all of us in Germany felt the heat ourselves, and 16,000 people lost their lives. The Earth is currently heading toward 2.8 degrees of warming, and every additional ton of coal, oil and gas fuels this crisis further. That has to stop.”
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