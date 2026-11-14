MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--LangChain today announced it has raised $300 million in new funding at a $3 billion valuation, bringing total funding to date to $460 million. The round was led by existing investor CapitalG, with significant participation from new investors GIC and DFJ Growth and existing investors IVP and Sapphire Ventures.

LangChain is advancing its mission to help every company own its intelligence. As agents transform the economy, companies are building domain-specific agents differentiated by their knowledge, data, and user experience. These agents will power new products and transform internal company operations, creating lasting competitive advantages for the companies that control them.

"Agents are going to transform how companies operate and the products they deliver. The companies that control these systems will build lasting competitive advantages," said Harrison Chase, Co-Founder and CEO of LangChain. "Every company should be free to choose the best models for its needs, control its data and infrastructure, and continuously improve its agents, while maintaining the governance needed to operate securely at scale. We're building LangSmith to give companies the platform to own their intelligence."

More than 7,000 organizations already rely on LangSmith, from fast-growing startups like Harvey, Rippling, and Listen Labs to Fortune 500 enterprises like Nvidia, Toyota, and Salesforce. Clay uses LangSmith to monitor hundreds of millions of agent runs per month and improve their agents. Workday uses LangSmith to run and govern agents across the organization, reducing the time to deploy a new agent from five months to under a day.

LangSmith provides the foundation for companies to control their agent systems across three pillars:

Agent Runtime gives teams the architecture and infrastructure to run agents reliably. Deep Agents, LangGraph, and LangChain give developers flexibility across models and control over how context is managed. LangSmith Agent Server and Sandboxes allow teams to deploy and run agents securely at scale, whether in the cloud or in their environment. LangSmith Managed Agents and Fleet provide fully managed services to build, deploy, and run mission-critical agents in production. Agent Improvement helps teams test, monitor, and improve agent performance. LangSmith Observability and Evaluation give teams visibility into how agents behave and measure quality. LangSmith Engine, our in-platform agent, automates improvement by finding errors, writing code and prompt fixes, and monitoring production traffic for regressions. LangSmith Fine-Tuning helps teams turn agent traces into training data to fine-tune and evaluate specialized models. Agent Governance gives teams centralized control over how agents use models, tools, and data. Our LLM and Tool Gateways help teams manage model budgets and fallbacks, protect sensitive data, and govern tool access and authentication across teams and agents.

"The transition from experimental LLM applications to production-grade agents is one of the most significant shifts happening in enterprise software today," said Mo Jomaa, Partner at CapitalG. "Harrison and the LangChain team have built a foundational platform for agent engineering, earning the trust of thousands of developers and global enterprises. We are thrilled to deepen our partnership as they give companies greater control over the intelligent systems that will power the next generation of software."

LangChain will share several new LangSmith capabilities at a special release event on November 20, 2026, building on its platform for running, improving, and governing agents.

"We're still early in the shift toward a world where every company builds and operates its own agents," Chase added. "Building high-performing agents is harder than it should be, and there's tremendous opportunity to change that. We're grateful to the developers, customers, partners, and investors building alongside us."

Additional investors: The round also included new investors Salesforce Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, QuantumLight, and MongoDB Ventures, as well as existing investors Sequoia, Amplify, and Benchmark.

About LangChain

LangChain enables every company to own their intelligence. LangChain's open, model-agnostic harnesses give teams choice and control over how they build their agent architecture. LangSmith brings testing, deployment, and monitoring together so teams can continuously improve their agents, compound intelligence, and govern them at scale. More than 7,000 customers, including Nvidia, Bridgewater, LinkedIn, Workday, Harvey, and Rippling trust LangSmith to improve their agents across the Agent Development Lifecycle.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink