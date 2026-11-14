UN Rights Chief: Israeli Forces Killed 245 Children in West Bank Since 2023
(MENAFN) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said Friday that Israeli forces have killed 245 Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank since Oct. 7, 2023, including 41 in incidents involving reported stone-throwing.
“The killing of a child is deplorable. The killing of a child for simply carrying or throwing stones is abhorrent,” Turk said.
He stressed that international law requires any use of force to be “necessary and proportional to the threat posed,” adding that violations must be subject to accountability.
“There must be accountability for violations,” he said.
Israeli military raids and settler attacks have intensified across the occupied West Bank since October 2023, with Palestinians, including children, killed and injured in separate incidents.
On Nov. 8, Israeli forces shot and wounded a Palestinian child during a raid in the northern West Bank city of Qalqilya.
In May, UNICEF said at least 70 Palestinian children had been killed in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since the start of 2025, with 93% of them killed by Israeli forces.
“The killing of a child is deplorable. The killing of a child for simply carrying or throwing stones is abhorrent,” Turk said.
He stressed that international law requires any use of force to be “necessary and proportional to the threat posed,” adding that violations must be subject to accountability.
“There must be accountability for violations,” he said.
Israeli military raids and settler attacks have intensified across the occupied West Bank since October 2023, with Palestinians, including children, killed and injured in separate incidents.
On Nov. 8, Israeli forces shot and wounded a Palestinian child during a raid in the northern West Bank city of Qalqilya.
In May, UNICEF said at least 70 Palestinian children had been killed in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since the start of 2025, with 93% of them killed by Israeli forces.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment