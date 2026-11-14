Vance Calls Jordan’s Crown Prince Amid Regional Tensions
(MENAFN) Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and US Vice President JD Vance discussed regional developments and efforts to bolster security and stability in a phone call Friday.
The two also explored ways to build on the strategic partnership and close bilateral ties across multiple fields, the Jordanian Royal Court said in a statement.
The call follows an Oct. 2 exchange between King Abdullah II and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio focused on easing regional tensions. During that conversation, Abdullah stressed the need for a comprehensive agreement safeguarding the security and sovereignty of Arab countries.
He also warned of the consequences of Israeli escalation in southern Syria, reaffirming Jordan’s support for Syria’s security, stability and sovereignty. The talks also covered support for the Lebanese army as part of international efforts to strengthen stability in Lebanon.
On Sept. 22, Abdullah called for stepped-up international efforts to restore calm in the region during meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. He also urged action to ensure the security of Arab countries and adherence to the agreement ending the war in the Gaza Strip.
The two also explored ways to build on the strategic partnership and close bilateral ties across multiple fields, the Jordanian Royal Court said in a statement.
The call follows an Oct. 2 exchange between King Abdullah II and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio focused on easing regional tensions. During that conversation, Abdullah stressed the need for a comprehensive agreement safeguarding the security and sovereignty of Arab countries.
He also warned of the consequences of Israeli escalation in southern Syria, reaffirming Jordan’s support for Syria’s security, stability and sovereignty. The talks also covered support for the Lebanese army as part of international efforts to strengthen stability in Lebanon.
On Sept. 22, Abdullah called for stepped-up international efforts to restore calm in the region during meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. He also urged action to ensure the security of Arab countries and adherence to the agreement ending the war in the Gaza Strip.
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