MENAFN - KNN India)Odisha has signed a Friendship Agreement with Japan's Tottori Prefecture and two institutional MoUs to boost industrial cooperation, startup linkages and overseas employment opportunities for skilled workers.

The agreements were signed in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Tottori Governor Shinji Hirai. Around 80 Japanese delegates from industry, technical institutions, banking, finance and trade organisations attended the event.

The Friendship Agreement provides a framework for cooperation in economic development, industry, entrepreneurship, skill development, tourism and cultural exchanges, The Economic Times reported.

The two MoUs focus on connecting businesses and startups from both regions and developing skilled workers for Japanese industries, particularly manufacturing and nursing care.

Inviting Japanese companies to explore investment opportunities in Odisha, Majhi highlighted the State's existing industrial ties with Japan, including Nippon Steel, JFE Steel, Krosaki, Indo Nissin, TYK, Yokohama, IHI and Toray.

He said the agreements would translate India-Japan ties into business collaborations, employment opportunities, student exchanges and tourism linkages.

Startup And Business Partnerships

The first MoU, signed between Startup Odisha and the Director of Industries, Tottori Prefecture, will promote business matchmaking, startup exchanges, accelerator programmes, mentoring and investor connections.

The partnership is expected to help startups and enterprises explore technology collaborations, build cross-border business ties and access new markets.

MSME Minister Gokula Nanda Mallik said the collaboration could open opportunities for Odisha's small businesses and startups through technology partnerships, joint product development, manufacturing linkages and market access. He also invited Japanese businesses to explore the State's MSME and startup ecosystem.

Skill Development And Overseas Employment Opportunities

The second MoU, involving the World Skill Centre in Bhubaneswar, Tottori Prefecture and Nihon Edutech, aims to develop a workforce suited to Japanese industry requirements.

The collaboration will include vocational training in manufacturing and nursing care, Japanese-language instruction and corporate information sessions to prepare Odisha's youth for overseas employment and familiarise them with Japanese workplace practices.

Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said the partnership would strengthen industrial cooperation, technology exchange and investment linkages while promoting skill development and technical education.

He added that the World Skill Centre collaboration would offer industry-aligned training and create international employment opportunities for young people.

Agreement Covers Tourism, Culture And Industrial Cooperation

The Friendship Agreement also covers personnel and youth exchanges, tourism, culture and environmental cooperation. It encourages exchanges between small and medium-sized enterprises, promotion of local products, student exchanges and joint tourism promotion.

Governor Hirai reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening economic and cultural ties between Tottori and Odisha.

The Tottori delegation also visited the World Skill Centre after the signing ceremony to interact with students, faculty and officials.

The agreements establish an institutional framework to expand Odisha's engagement with Japan in business development, industrial cooperation, technology exchange and workforce mobility.

(KNN Bureau)