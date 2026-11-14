MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Humble Robotics, which specializes in developing autonomy for freight, has announced a $51 million Series A, bringing its total funding to $75 million in less than a year since its founding.

The round was led by Obvious Ventures with participation from insiders Eclipse, Energy Impact Partners and others.

Six months after emerging from stealth with the Humble Hauler, the company is advancing its unified approach to moving commercial freight by designing its vehicles and intelligence as a single system unencumbered by the limitations of previous decades.

Humble's autonomous, electric platform enables seamless dock-to-dock freight transport between ports, rail terminals, warehouses and distribution centers, adapting to the complex maneuvers each setting demands.

Humble's primary focus is on regional freight routes under 250 miles, which make up 87 percent of US truck tonnage today. This multibillion-dollar segment represents one of the industry's biggest opportunities.

The latest funding will advance customer pilots, testing and validation, early manufacturing and expansion of Humble's modular platform into a broader family of vehicles built for different regional freight needs.

Working with customers, partners and regulators, Humble is preparing for commercial deployment and laying the groundwork for plug-and-play integration of autonomous and electric vehicles into existing freight operations.

Eyal Cohen, founder and CEO of Humble Robotics, says:“We've spent years proving that a truck can drive itself. The harder question is how to make autonomy something a freight operator can depend on every day.

“Starting from the ground up gave us the freedom to rethink our vehicles to serve a range of freight needs. The Hauler marked a critical milestone in the new freight economy – with the latest funding, we're taking the next step toward safer, more reliable and less expensive operations at scale.”

Mo Islam, partner at Obvious Ventures, says:“Humble isn't letting outdated assumptions slow the modernization of freight hauling.

“Solving this will strengthen American supply chains and deliver more dependable, efficient movement between critical infrastructure and facilities across the country.”

Jiten Behl, partner at Eclipse, says:“Freight is the backbone of the American economy, yet the industry is still constrained by technology and infrastructure built for a different era.

“Modernizing freight requires rethinking the entire system, from the vehicle itself to the intelligence that powers it. That's exactly what Eyal and his team are doing at Humble.

“Their approach has the potential to fundamentally change the economics of moving goods, making freight safer, more efficient, and more scalable while strengthening the infrastructure that keeps our economy moving.”

Cohen brings years of pioneering autonomous trucking and vehicle electrification to his vision for Humble, from the early days of Apple's self-driving project to the arrival of Uber onto the commercial freight scene.

His team, assembled from the most ambitious AV projects in Silicon Valley across companies like Tesla, Waymo and Cruise, brings deep knowledge of physical AI, hardware and the challenges facing today's global logistics market.