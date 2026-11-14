Real Madrid Eyes Move For Teenager Vitao
Rio De Janeiro: Real Madrid has joined the race to sign Brazilian teenager Vitao, according to widespread media reports in the South American country.
The 18-year-old has impressed for Atletico Mineiro in Brazil's Serie A this season, making 18 first-team appearances and establishing himself as a regular starter.
Real Madrid has made inquiries about the center-back but faces competition for his signature from Premier League clubs Brighton and Everton, news outlet R7 reported on Friday.
It added that Atletico Mineiro had included a 20-million-euro release clause in the defender's contract.
Vitao, who has represented Brazil at youth level, has been praised for his aerial prowess and high technical quality.
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