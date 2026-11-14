MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Sydney: A man died after being shot at a rural property in Western Australia (WA) on Saturday in an incident that triggered a major police response.

Police were called to reports that someone had been critically injured in a shooting at a property about 60 km south of Perth at 840 a.m. local time on Saturday and urged members of the public to avoid the area.

Tactical response officers attended the scene and found a 44-year-old man with a fatal gunshot wound inside the residence.

A 38-year-old man, who was known to the victim, was subsequently found inside a vehicle on the property and arrested.

A woman in her 40s and a child were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, but safely self-evacuated and were not injured.

A firearm that was found inside the residence was seized.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that at least eight police vehicles, along with forensic officers and ambulances, were deployed to the property.

Police said that the incident was contained and there was no ongoing threat to public safety.