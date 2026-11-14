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Film Committee at Media City Qatar joins as Strategic Partner to nurture Qatar's creative industries and strengthen its global position

Leading local and international organisations come together to honour the transformative power of cinema

Doha, Qatar: Doha Film Festival (DFF) taking place from November 19 to 27, 2026, announced a powerful lineup of leading organisations, cultural institutions, international media platforms and private sector brands as Partners for the 2026 edition, sharing in the commitment to championing cinema, creativity and cultural exchange.

DFF continues to build on its ambition to establish Doha as a vibrant meeting point for global cinema, connecting audiences with powerful stories and diverse perspectives from around the world. Its partners share the belief in the transformative power of culture and the importance of bringing communities together and nurturing creative talent to strengthen Qatar's position as a global cultural destination.

Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, CEO of Doha Film Institute and Director of Doha Film Festival, said:“Doha Film Festival is a powerful expression of Qatar's ambition to be a global hub for culture, creativity and storytelling. It places our city on the international cultural map, while creating meaningful connections between Qatar, the region and the global film community. The support of our partners is instrumental in extending the festival's reach and amplifying its impact. Together, we are strengthening Qatar's position on the world stage and creating a lasting legacy for its creative ecosystem.”

Film Committee at Media City Qatar joins as Strategic Partner, with Katara as Cultural Partner and Visit Qatar as Principal Partner, reflecting a unified commitment to nurturing Qatar's creative industries.

Signature Partners include Hamad International Airport (HIA) as Official Airport Partner, and Rosewood Doha as Official Hotel Partner.

The Festival's Contributing Partners include BYD Al Mannai who serve as Official Mobility Partner; Qatar Museums; Museum of Islamic Art (MIA); Years of Culture; Qatar Creates and VOX Cinemas.

The festival's international reach is amplified through an extensive network of Media Partners, including Al Araby 2 as Official Broadcast Partner; Al Araby Plus; Deadline; Screen Daily; Variety; Al Jazeera; I Love Qatar; Qatar Living; TOD by beIN and Qommunication as Social Media Partner.

Friends of the Festival include College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Hamad bin Khalifa University; COREGAME; FIPRESCI; The French Institute of Qatar; Hayya; Katara Studios; Qatar Red Crescent; Qinwan; Mestour by Ilham and Te'masq as Official Beauty Partners.

Through these partnerships, Doha Film Festival reinforces its commitment to creating meaningful cultural experiences that extend beyond the cinema. Bringing international audiences into Qatar's creative landscape, DFF is a testament to what can be achieved when organisations unite behind a shared cultural vision.

Presented by Doha Film Institute, Doha Film Festival 2026 will take place from 19 to 27 November, welcoming filmmakers, industry professionals and audiences for nine days of exceptional cinema, inspiring conversations and cultural experiences. For more information, visit ⁠.