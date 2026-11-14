MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) On the occasion of Children's Day, actress Aditi Bhatia took a trip down memory lane as she revisited a special chapter from her childhood.

Sharing a throwback from the sitcom 'Home Sweet Home', Aditi recalled playing the character of Karishma when she was just four years old. The actress also revealed that the shared memory was from the show's 100th episode, which she had hosted, making it a particularly special milestone.

She wrote in the caption:“Happy children's day feftival. this was home sweet home on zee smile where I played karishma, I was 4 and this was our 100th episode which I was hosting.”

In the show, Aditi portrayed a 4-year-old Karishma, sharing screen space with veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who played her on-screen single father.

It revolved around a widower and talk-show host who raises his three young daughters Pooja, Aarti and Karishma after losing his wife in an air accident. With the help of his best friend Sandy, a film enthusiast, and his musician brother-in-law, Rahul navigates the everyday challenges of single parenthood.

Talking about Aditi Bhatia, she started off her career as a child actor, having featured in the advertisements followed by various films like Vivah, Shootout at Lokhandwala, The Train, Chance Pe Dance, and Sargoshiyan.

In 2015, she portrayed Bubbly Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq. From 2016 to 2019, she portrayed Ruhi Bhalla in Ye Hai Mohabbatein. She has also participated in Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza, Comedy Circus, and Khatra Khatra Khatra.

She was most recently see in The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh. A sequel to the 2023 film The Kerala Story, it stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha as three women who become victims of an abusive plot after marrying outside their religion.

The film expands the narrative of its predecessor and follows the lives of several young women across different Indian states. The story explores themes related to personal relationships, alleged religious conversion, and societal pressures.