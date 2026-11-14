MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 14 (IANS) The district administration has continued to take action in a land dispute involving Alinagar BJP MLA Maithili Thakur and her father, Ramesh Thakur, following complaints by villagers of Pokharbhinda in Tardih block of Darbhanga district on Saturday.

After an administrative team comprising the Deputy Collector, Land Reforms (DCLR), Circle Officer, and other officials visited the village, conducted a land survey, and removed encroachments from a government pathway on Friday, it continued the work for the second day on Saturday.

Officials also demolished structures found to have been constructed on government land during the operation.

Villagers had accused Ramesh Thakur of encroaching upon a government road, private land, the site of the village deity Tiwari Baba, a Radha-Krishna temple, and a community site traditionally used for funeral rites and 'shraddha' ceremonies.

Several villagers, including Bhagwan Mishra, Gagan Kumar Mishra, Santosh Kumar Singh, Premchand Mishra, Ramday Devi and Ramudar Mishra, had submitted written complaints to the local administration, demanding action against the alleged encroachments.

Following the complaints, the administrative team conducted an on-site inspection and land survey.

The preliminary investigation confirmed that a permanent structure had been erected on a government pathway, which was subsequently cleared by the officials.

DCLR Ajay Kumar, who was present during the operation, said the preliminary survey had established encroachment on the government pathway and that it had been removed.

He added that the other complainants had been asked to appear at the Circle Office with relevant documents.

Further action would be taken after examining their complaints and land records.

Regarding the allegation of encroachment on temple land, officials clarified that the disputed site falls under the jurisdiction of the neighbouring Madhubani district.

The complainants have accordingly been advised to approach the Madhubani district administration.

Meanwhile, a villager alleged that the dispute originated when Maithili Thakur purchased land for constructing a house.

According to him, the purchased property included a plot traditionally known as 'Baba Dihwar', which had served as a cremation ground for generations.

"Our community has traditionally performed the last rites of its members at this site. She took possession of the entire area and constructed a road through it. The existing boundary markers were also removed to create an access route to her house. There was a memorial dedicated to our ancestors at the site, which was dug up and discarded," the villager alleged.