In an utterly disturbing piece of news, a woman in her 20s was allegedly beaten to death. Delhi's Burari after she refused to be repopulated, as per police, on Saturday. As per the police, the shocking incident took place on the night of November 7, and the woman's body was found near a vacant plot on November 8 in the Burari area. The accused, identified as Pramod Singh, was arrested on Friday.

Woman Beaten to Death In Delhi

The police further added that the local shopkeepers found the woman lying by the roadside in an unstable condition. They added that the accused was passing through the area when he spotted the woman. "As per our probe and questioning, he lifted the woman and took her to a vacant plot nearby. However, the woman objected to him touching her, and an argument broke out between the two. The argument soon turned into a fight. The accused has told us he lost his temper and hit the woman with an object multiple times, killing her," a senior police officer said.

Accused Arrested

Police also said that after finding the woman's body, they looked for CCTV footage and witnesses. The accused was identified and was later arrested on Friday.