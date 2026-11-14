MENAFN - PR Urgent) , so it must not be wrapped in one. --> OMNI-PRESENT SOLUTIONS, INC announces its Excalibur Line vision in Las Vegas during race week, and that it is in negotiation to be connecting to all of the sporting arenas in America.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - While the eyes of the racing world are on Las Vegas for Grand Prix week, OMNI-PRESENT SOLUTIONS, INC will be in Las Vegas to announce plans beyond race week: bringing the Excalibur Line - its overhead magnetic hover bullet train system - to Las Vegas, with the energy source, the school, the scholarships, and the factory talks that build it. Announced in person by Hon. Jay Ladon Dickey Sr. EL, Chairman & CEO.

The same vision reaches the world of sports. OMNI-PRESENT SOLUTIONS, INC is in negotiation to be connecting to all of the sporting arenas in America - football, basketball, soccer, and hockey - by way of the Excalibur Line and the other lines to be created, like the line that will connect to Las Vegas. No specific venue, team, or league is named as connected; these are negotiations and opening talks.

Five Pillars: (1) The Energy Source - patented OMNI-PRESENT Inertial System, fuel-free inertial flywheel power; it does not burn, it spins. (2) The Giant - digital guardian of the arrival, Sphere at his hip, train at his chest; with Pro Player Holdings, celebrity pro athletes for training camps, sports clinics, youth development, literary enrichment. (3) The Academy - Rail Academy school for Las Vegas and yearly scholarships. (4) The Factory - factory talks to manufacture parts and tools for the line and nationwide existing-rail renovations. (5) Excalibur Line - mother line born in Fort Valley, Georgia, through the Nine hub states and Illinois, arriving west.

Georgia is championship country - home of the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia connects to Las Vegas by way of the Excalibur Line. The Las Vegas line has no name yet: Vegas partners shall name the line that connects to the Excalibur Line, determined by 2027, before groundbreaking.

Designed for a top speed of up to Mach 1 (about 767 mph at sea level) - a design target, not a recorded run; speed depends on stops, distances, turns, inclines, per frequency and timing studies within regulatory limits. Overhead magnetic hover train under a single top rail, zero friction, no wheels, no contact. HQ and first build Fort Valley, Georgia: $450M Phase 1 announced Oct 27, 2026, 800,000 sq ft factory with Rail Academy at the same location, groundbreak planned March 2027, 3,500+ jobs. The Nine: GA, IL, MS, AL, TN, SC, NC, FL, KY. Las Vegas is a statement of intent and opening of talks, not a completed agreement. Scholarships yearly for Georgia youth and young adults for skilled labor certification and job placement, with the model presented for extension to Nevada.

"Las Vegas understands speed, lights, and moving people through a city that never slows down," said Jay Ladon Dickey Sr. EL, Chairman & CEO.“We are bringing the Excalibur Line vision here - and not just the train. A school to train our people, scholarships for the youth, and factory talks to build it.”

Become a Founder of Connecting Excalibur Line to Las Vegas - Starting at $10. Founding Supporters of the Las Vegas connection only - not founders, owners, or shareholders of OMNI-PRESENT SOLUTIONS, INC or the Excalibur Line as a whole. People's Range: $10 Squire (digital poster pack + name on digital Founders Wall), $25 Knight (+ personalized digital Founding Certificate), $50 Champion (+ featured wall listing), $100 Guardian (+ Scholarship Sponsor listing). Leadership Range: $1,000 Vegas Connection Circle (private supporters briefing + premier listing), $5,000 Vegas Connection Patron (one-on-one briefing + top listing). Larger investment inquiries are private under NDA, not through this public offer. Pay in Bitcoin to bc1qf22amnmr9s2fhh48f0hhj9lezunl3ayylhnn5l4xfz2lfcsprmmqx02a2g, then email name and Bitcoin transaction ID to...; digital package delivered by email after network confirmation. Purchase of digital supporter goods - not an investment or security; no return promised.

About: OMNI-PRESENT SOLUTIONS, INC is the Georgia deployment, integration, and revenue vehicle for the Excalibur Line. Trensi Corp owns the patented OMNI-PRESENT Inertial System IP; SEST is the manufacturing arm, Fort Valley operations. Modular 10 MW to 150 MW, zero emissions, zero fuel. Not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by Formula 1 or the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Media contact: OMNI-PRESENT SOLUTIONS, INC, Jay Dickey, Chairman & CEO,..., +1 702-417-5592, Fort Valley, Georgia.