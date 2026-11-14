MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 14 (IANS) A Head Constable deployed for Panchayat election duty in Rajasthan's Dholpur district died after suffering a suspected heart attack on Friday night.

Head Constable Bhagwan Swaroop Meena, posted at Sarmathura Police Station, suddenly fell ill while heading to his quarters for a meal. The incident has sent a wave of grief through the Dholpur Police Department.

According to reports, Head Constable Bhagwan Swaroop Meena was serving as the Head Moharrir (in-charge of police station records) at Sarmathura Police Station.

At around 11 p.m. on Friday, he went to his quarters within the police station premises to have dinner when he suddenly complained of chest pain and fell ill.

Fellow police personnel immediately rushed him to Sarmathura Hospital. However, considering his critical condition, doctors referred him to Karauli for further treatment.

Unfortunately, Bhagwan Swaroop Meena died while being transported to Karauli. His sudden demise during election duty has left his colleagues and the entire police department mourning.

Colleagues remembered him as a calm and composed person who maintained cordial relations with everyone.

Dholpur Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan, Additional Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Sharma, Additional Superintendent of Police (ADF), Bari, Shravan Kumar Jhorar, and other police personnel paid their heartfelt tributes to the late Head Constable.

In a condolence message shared on X, Dholpur Police confirmed that Head Constable Bhagwan Swaroop Meena, posted at Sarmathura Police Station, died suddenly following a heart attack while on duty on Friday night. The police department expressed deep sorrow over his untimely demise and prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for his bereaved family.

Meanwhile, voting for the fourth phase of the Rajasthan Panchayat elections is underway in Dholpur district. Polling is being conducted in Baseri, Rajakheda and Sarmathura Panchayat Samitis for the election of members, including Zila Parishad members.

The polling process began at 7 a.m. and will continue until 6 p.m. Adequate police personnel have been deployed at polling stations to maintain law and order.

A total of 2,91,155 voters are expected to exercise their franchise in this phase. Entry to polling stations and counting centres is restricted to candidates and their authorised counting agents.

Other individuals are not permitted to enter. Elections for the post of Sarpanch in all three Panchayat Samitis are scheduled to be held on November 16.